Hilarious Loki Easter Egg Spotted In New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

When Thor: Love and Thunder first dropped its original trailer, as exciting as it was, its length left a lot to be desired. It came in at a measly 90 seconds. Thankfully, with a few weeks having passed since then, the time has come for a new trailer––a full-length one at that. Much more was shown off, including more of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Valkyrie, Korg, and most importantly, the first footage of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

The big bad looks truly terrifying and is undoubtedly going to be quite the problem for everyone’s favorite Asgardians. Though, no matter how electrifying Gorr may be, a different pain in the ass from Thor’s past remains nowhere to be seen.

Given how the world watched an entire Loki series roughly a year ago, it’s hard not to wonder: Will fans see Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief at any point? While that answer remains a mystery, there was a hilarious reference to his infamous brother hidden in the latest footage.

Loki Easter Egg In Thor 4

In the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, fans are treated to a hilarious Easter egg featuring everyone’s favorite God of Mischief.

The moment in question happens while Chris Hemsworth’s Thor seems to be standing trial in front of Zeus.

Marvel

Zeus decides he wants to see who Thor is under that blue robe, so he flicks away the coverings. However, he flicks a little too hard, leaving Hemsworth butt-ass naked.

Marvel

Even more hilarious, the imagery hiding on Thor’s back is the true kicker.

Marvel

Dead center, and taking up most of the real estate on Thor’s back, a tattoo of horns belonging to his late brother Loki can be seen.

Marvel

The shape is undeniably that of Loki’s iconic horned helmet. For those keeping track, the last time viewers saw Thor’s back in Avengers: Endgame, it was bare—not a tattoo in sight.

Marvel

Why Does Thor Have a Loki Tattoo?

A joke like this fits perfectly into director Taika Watiti’s comedic style. It is a quintessential example of the type of humor audiences are no doubt hoping for in this new outing.

On a more real note, one has to consider what this means in the context of the MCU. How long has Thor had this tattoo?

With him not having it on his back during Endgame, he would have had to have gotten it afterward. Maybe one of the Guardians of the Galaxy convinced him to do it. Or, maybe one of the misfits did it themselves. Rocket seems the most likely to do such a thing, but Drax does have a lot of ink on himself, so he’s a possibility as well.

But the real question is: if he went so big on his back, why leave his very well-defined chest (and various front areas) a blank canvas? That said, however, hopefully, nobody else needs mourning via tattoo by the end of the film—something which seems unlikely with someone named Gorr the God Butcher cruising around.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.