Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale Is Extra Creepy In New Trailer

New Love and Thunder Trailer Features Christian Bale's Gorr

A new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder offered Marvel fans an impressive amount of new footage of the upcoming film's expansive cast, including new shots of Christian Bale's terrifyingly creepy villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

The trailer kicks off with new shots of Thor at New Asgard, intercut with footage fans have already seen in past spots, as well as some old dialogue from Korg with a new spin. While he still says, "Get the popcorn out," he now follows it up with "He's gonna do a speech."

The new promo then reveals a quick look at a new location which appears to be Omnipotence City. In the comics, this location was a nexus of all gods and served as a meeting place.

Marvel Studios

The trailer then shows Thor giving that aforementioned speech to New Asgard while Miek - in a dress - takes notes on a dry-erase board.

Marvel Studios

Next, the footage highlights a few shots of the Guardians of the Galaxy in action, particularly Drax with Kraglin and Nebula in the background.

Marvel Studios

The next shot is particularly interesting. It appears to show Thor in that same stone hallway where Jane Foster's Mighty Thor has been seen summoning lightning, and that happens to include a stone statue of the Watcher from What If...?

Marvel Studios

Then, the trailer treats fans to a money shot of Thor - still with his Avengers: Endgame dad bod - flanked by the Guardians of the Galaxy as the background explodes with flame.

Marvel Studios

After a few quick clips of Gorr and Thor's battle with the God Butcher, the new footage shows Bale's villain eerily and giddily responding to something or someone by saying, "How exciting."

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on July 8.

