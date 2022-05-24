New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Christian Bale's Scary Villain

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness having successfully stopped the threat of the Scarlet Witch against all existence (for now), it's time for fans to bring their attention to the next film on Marvel Studios' slate: Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans received the first full trailer a few weeks back, which gave a glimpse at Thor's new peacekeeping persona, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Jane Foster's Goddess of Thunder.

As great as it was, for some reason, the preview was pretty short, clocking in at just under 90 seconds. Not only that, but it failed to give a proper look at the movie's main villain: Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

While fans have been able to get a glimpse of him through some early merchandise images, there hasn't been anything in the way of footage or screenshots from the project itself.

Thankfully, the time has come for another trailer. This time around, Gorr showed himself to the world, and it did not disappoint.

Thor's Trailer Brings the Gorr

Marvel

Marvel Studios visited the NBA Playoffs, where they brought with them a brand new trailer for Taika Watiti's Thor: Love and Thunder.

The best part of it all? Fans get to see the first footage of Christian Bale's terrifying Gorr the God Butcher.

Marvel

For almost the entire trailer, the chilling villain is presented to audiences in black and white, a stark contrast to the vivid colors of the rest of the film.

Marvel

Within the black and white, however, Gorr's eyes grow an intense yellow-orange. It's worth noting that the dialogue spoken in the scene shown below doesn't seem to match the visuals on display.

Marvel

Christian Bale's villain does make it into one scene with full color, where he declares his mission against the Gods. He can also be seen taking the Necrosword with the sunset in the distance.

Marvel

Alongside the trailer, Marvel Studios dropped a phenomenal poster, which shows off Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Thors in vivid color:

Marvel

See the entire trailer below.

The Terrifying Gorr the God Butcher

Well, Gorr the God Butcher certainly lives up to the hype—he’s absolutely terrifying. Not only is the villain chill-inducing, but he looks fantastic, even if his head tendrils from the comics aren’t there.

The various black and white segments featuring the character are a really creative choice. What makes it even better is how it mirrors his mission; those scenes have no color, unlike all of the other vivid scenes in the movie, all of which have Gods. He aims to wipe them out of existence, something perfectly represented by this visual quirk brought to life by director Taika Watiti.

Hopefully, this rendition of Gorr will adapt his tragic origin story in all of its tragic misfortunes. In the comics, those events include the death of his mom, wife, and several children—even though they prayed for Gods to save them, nobody came. When he stumbles across the Necrosword thanks to actual Gods crashing into his backwater planet, he begins his crusade: “all Gods must die.”

Thor Odinson and the crew aren’t going to get out of this one so easily.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.