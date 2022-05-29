Thor 4 Reveals Best Look Yet at Christian Bale's Gorr In 4K Images

Marketing for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder has finally ramped up ahead of its July 8 release. In the anticipated second trailer, fans were treated to new footage of Thor 4's expansive cast, including Russell Crowe's Zeus and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as Mighty Thor as well as first looks at Christian Bale's villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

Since Bale's Gorr was absent in the first Love and Thunder trailer, fans speculated whether Marvel Studios would show the supervillain at all ahead of the film's release. However, in the recent two-minute and fifteen-second trailer, Gorr was seen multiple times and has already ranked as the most anticipated summer movie antagonists.

With this new footage has also come speculation and investigation from fans, particularly in terms of his design and how he compares to his comic book persona. And, now, fans are getting an even better look at Christian Bale's Thor 4 baddie and his big-screen costume.

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher in 4K

Marvel Studios

Following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder's latest trailer, new 4K-enhanced photos now offer the best look at Gorr the God Butcher and his costume upon his MCU debut.

Just like in the comics, it appears that Gorr's weapon will be All-Black the Necrosword. This is particularly interesting since the All-Black was technically the first symbiote.

In the trailer, Gorr can be seen using the Necrosword in this black and white space, giving audiences an idea of his movements and the look of his white robe and cape in action.

Marvel Studios

The next shot shows Gorr about to plunge the All-Black sword into the crumbling, barren landscape.

Marvel Studios

While the color palette for Bale's Gorr is in line with that of the comics, it's worth noting that the MCU's Gorr is more humanoid in his appearance. It also seems like Marvel Studios is going for a more monochromatic look in terms of his costume, having his white robes match his pale skin.

Even though audiences haven't seen much, if any, of the villain's black, symbiotic tendrils, Gorr's Love and Thunder Funko Pop! have alluded to the presence of this element.

Marvel Studios

After Gorr the God Butcher drives his sword into the ground, the trailer shows this shot of a planet that's seemingly being destroyed by those bolts of light stemming from a central source.

Marvel Studios

The last shot is a better look at Gorr's duel with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie where she appears to be wielding Zeus' bolts of lightning.

Marvel Studios

Why Gorr the God Butcher Should Look Different

In the original Thor and Thor: The Dark World, the villains (apart from Loki) weren't necessarily on par with the God of Thunder. In fact, Thor is more of an obstacle to himself than some of his past baddies.

Granted, that changed somewhat in Thor: Ragnarok since Hela was Thor's sister and he couldn't destroy her within his own might. But, again, the focus of that threequel was more on Thor's personal woes.

However, that doesn't look to be the case in Love and Thunder.

Yes, both trailers have established that Thor will be on another journey of self-discovery, but Gorr (apart from Thanos) is shaping up to be one of his most formidable and disturbing villains yet.

While Gorr's overall design is somewhat different from that of the comics, it still looks to be in step with the essence of the character; and having Bale maintain a human-like appearance accomplishes two important things.

First of all, there's often more gravity to a human villain than that of an alien or a creature. Thor has battled elves and mythological monsters, but it just hits differently when it's a person. And, the fact that Gorr's look is so muted and simplistic will only make his abilities with the Necrosword stand out and contrast with Thor's bold costumes and color palette.

Secondly, since Marvel hired Christian Bale, the studio is going to want the audience to know its Christian Bale.

Considering the film's promotional campaign has just begun, audiences are sure to see more of Gorr in the film's upcoming trailers and teasers. However, given what has been shown so far and the fan level of anticipation, Marvel probably doesn't need to.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8.