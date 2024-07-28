Marvel Studios did not hold back in revealing tons of MCU surprises during this year's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

After being absent at last year's edition of SDCC, Marvel Studios returned to Hall H with several updates about their upcoming movies, namely Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A fresh wave of exclusive footage from the said movies was shown to attendees, but the main highlight was the Avengers-themed announcements that set the stage for the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

Watch Fans Go Crazy at Marvel Studios' Avengers 5 & 6 Announcements

Robert Downey Jr.

Newly-announced Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo gave attendees at Marvel's Comic-Con Hall H panel a massive surprise by officially confirming Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies.

The announcement left fans and members of the press in awe. Robert Downey Jr. had a brief comment about his return, saying, "New mask, same task. What I can tell you, I like playing complicated characters."

It is reasonable to assume that Downey Jr.'s version of Doctor Doom may come from the Multiverse and he could eventually end up in the sacred timeline (Earth-616) to clash with the likes of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

In the video below, directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained why they returned to the MCU, noting that a "very special story" led them to see "a road forward with you all" leading to the reveal of Avengers: Secret Wars' title card:

The Russo Brothers' return makes sense, considering that they had already proven in the last two Avengers movies that they know how to juggle a massive ensemble of characters in a complex storyline.

Screams of excitement were heard across Hall H when Avengers: Doomsday's title card was unveiled:

Avengers 5's title card made it clear that Doctor Doom is front and center in the new movie.

A closer look at Doom's origins and Multiverse-infused motivations may be in the cards, similar to how Avengers: Infinity War perfectly showcased Thanos' story that centered on why he wants to collect the Infinity Stones.

A behind-the-scenes look at the Russo Brothers' arrival at the Hall H stage was posted on Instagram to coincide with the event:

There were similarly enthusiastic reactions to the Fantastic Four portion of the panel after the movie's official title (Fantastic Four: First Steps) and first test footage were shown:

Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to unpack a unique take on Marvel's First Family as they clash with the MCU's version of Galactus.

The fact that the movie is set in an alternate universe allows it to be free from the confines of the MCU's sacred timeline (for now). It also gives fans a chance to see a different universe before the team gets transferred to Earth-616 in some fashion.

Fans were also loving Harrison Ford's surprise appearance at Hall H as he channeled his inner Red Hulk:

Red Hulk's presence is a game-changer for the grounded-level MCU. From a potential clash with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk to a World War Hulk event inspired by the comics, the possibilities are endless.

The confirmation that Adamantium will be shown and potentially used in the movie could also pave the way for the arrival of the Weapon X program which could be exploited by the government.

Marvel fans cheered yet again for the arrival of the Thunderbolts' cast at Hall H:

The first exclusive look at Thunderbolts* footage promises all kinds of chaos as alliances and betrayals await the titular team of anti-heroes. Valentina's craving for power could also tip the scales in the grounded-level MCU, shaking things up before the massive Multiversal conflict that will soon come.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will bow in theaters on May 7, 2027.