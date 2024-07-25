Comic-Con 2024: Every Major MCU and DC Announcement

After a down year in 2023, Marvel and DC are back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with some major announcements for the MCU and DCU.

Table of Contents

On The Show Floor (Marvel Studios)

Outside of the major panels that have become the norm at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) Marvel Studios and the MCU are putting their best foot forward on the show floor, showing off exciting goodies for attendees of the four-day event.

Anthony Mackie's Captain America Suits

The Direct

As a part of the MCU's on-floor presence, the red brand brought two new Captain America suits that will be worn by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World along with the Cap shield and some flight helmets themed to each look.

While one looks like an updated take on the mainly white getup seen at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the other is a wholly new suit that takes notes from the navy look seen on Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The MCU's Yellow Wolverine Suit

The Direct

One of the biggest selling points for Deadpool & Wolverine (aside from R-rated fun, Multiversal cameos, and the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine) has been the bright yellow comics-accurate suit Jackman's hero will wear in the film.

SDCC attendees can get up close and personal with Wolverine's new super-powered look, taking in a battle-damaged version of the look in all its claw-bearing glory.

Deadpool and Dogpool Costumes

The Direct

Deadpool and Dogpool's Deadpool & Wolverine costumes are also on display at Marvel Studios' Comic-Con 2024 booth, giving fans a chance to ogle over the two super-powered looks as their MCU blockbuster debuts in theaters.

The suit worn by Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson in the film looks fairly traditional, sporting a slightly more saturated red color scheme than that of his Fox universe movies. As for Dogpool, this is the first time many fans will get the chance to see the canine hero's super-powered look, Deadpool-themed collar and all.

Mr. Paradox, Cassandra Nova, and TVA Agent Costumes

The Direct

The last costumes out on display at Marvel Studio's SDCC activation are those of Mr. Paradox, Cassandra Nova, and a TVA Agent from Deadpool & Wolverine. Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin's MCU characters (Mr. Paradox and Cassandra Nova) are brand new for the film.

Macfadyen's Multiversal bureaucrat wears a finely pressed suit, and Corrin's bald-headed big-screen villain has a trench coat and shin-high-desert-boots. The TVA Agent costume bears a resemblance to the armored TVA guards from Loki.

The Penguin Hall H Panel

Taking the stage from 4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 27 will be DC's upcoming prestige drama, The Penguin. Set for release on September 8, fans can expect a tease of what is to come from Matt Reeves' The Batman spin-off, getting a glimpse of the cast and perhaps some short snippets of footage.

Panelists on The Penguin panel include stars Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, and Rhenzy Feliz; as well as showrunner Lauren LeFranc and producers Matt Reeves, and Dylan Clark.

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

After a year away, Marvel Studios is back with one of its iconic Hall H panels, and onlookers are eager to know what the brand will bring this time around. The Marvel Studios Hall H panel runs for an hour starting at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 27, and includes a presentation from Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige - along with some unnamed special guests.

The exact specifics of what will be there remain unknown, but it has been speculated fans will get more info on projects like the next two Avengers films (Avengers 5 and Secret Wars), as well as a possible costume reveal for The Fantastic Four (which is set to start filming immediately following Comic-Con.

Read more about Marvel Studios Hall H Panel and every Marvel Panel at SDCC 2024!

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs from Thursday, July 25, 2024 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!