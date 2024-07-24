Marvel is on its way to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with a massive schedule of panels planned for different times throughout the weekend.

The 2023 iteration of the event was largely a letdown for fans due to the writers' and actors' strikes (see the 2023 schedule here), leaving actors, directors, and producers unable to speak publicly about their upcoming slates of projects.

Now that none of those complications are in the equation, Marvel hopes to have a strong showing for the 130,000 fans in attendance. This is especially true considering the multiple theatrical flops Marvel had in theaters one year ago.

Marvel's 2024 San Diego Comic-Con Official Schedule

Marvel Studios

Ahead is the official schedule for the Marvel-hosted panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, which takes place from Thursday, July 25 until Sunday, July 28. This will include the date and time of each specific event.

Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art, and Sound of the Game

Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. PT

"The Marvel Rivals panel gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great superhero shooter game. Get insights from the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (lead narrative designer), Dino Ma (art director), and Donger Gan (narrative designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director) as they delve into the story, art, and sound design of the game. Moderated by Ryan Penagos (VP & creative executive of digital marketing at Marvel). Expect exclusive reveals, including a new game trailer and special panelist appearances!"

Announcements to Expect: Marvel's gaming legacy will be expanded upon in this new panel for the upcoming Marvel Rivals game, whose alpha stage test first ran in May.

This panel could provide a more concrete update on when the game may officially be released. It will also likely deliver a brand-new trailer teasing more action, all while the creative team sets the stage for what fans can expect to experience from the new game.

Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life

Thursday, July 25, 2024, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PT

What to Expect: With San Diego Comic-Con taking place the very weekend that Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters, it is only fitting that fans in attendance get a special experience tying back to the film. This will take place at the same time as many of the movie's Thursday night preview screenings across the world.

The Wrap indicated fans will see Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in attendance along with director Shawn Levy, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. However, there is no indication towards what exactly will happen in this hour-long event.

Fans could possibly be in for a special screening of the movie or simply a Q&A session with the biggest names who made it.

There's a slight chance Marvel could tease plans for the Deadpool franchise after this event, although the chances are higher that this would come in Marvel Studios' big Saturday night panel. For now, however, nothing else official is confirmed for what will take place.

Marvel Legends Panel with Hasbro

Friday, July 26, 2024, 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. PT

"Hasbro and Marvel product experts offer exciting news about Hasbro’s ever-popular Marvel Legends product line. Attendees will also get a sneak peek at upcoming items, followed by a Q&A for your burning Marvel Legends questions."

What to Expect: Toy and collectible enthusiasts will have a golden opportunity to find out new information about the Marvel Legends product line in this panel.

The panel should give insight into new figures being produced while fans also get the chance to ask questions about past figures and the future of the company.

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebluski and Kevin Feige

Friday, July 26, 2024, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. PT

"Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators. With decades of creative storytelling at the House of Ideas between them, there will be no shortage of insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes that you can’t afford to miss. And if that wasn’t enough...following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!"

What to Expect: MCU mastermind Kevin Feige will team up with Marvel Comics head man C.B. Cebulski to share their love of comics in a public forum, giving fans a look into the source material that has stood strong for 85 years.

The listing also teases a few surprise guest creators joining the Marvel leaders, which should give this panel some buzz as attendees wait to find out the surprise.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday, July 26, 2024, 4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. PT

"This is it, True Believers . . . the one you’ve been waiting for! Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!"

What to Expect: Cebulski returns for another comics-centric panel with VP of Digital Media and Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos and other Marvel guests.

This will also include a deep look into one of the newest stories from Marvel Comics, Blood Hunt (May 2023), which will continue and deliver one of the most gruesome storylines in Marvel history.

Marvel Studios Hall H Event

Saturday, July 27, 2024, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m PT

"Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Announcements to Expect: Main event time! Kevin Feige will take the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for what should be Marvel's premier event of the weekend — the official Marvel Studios panel.

The last time Marvel Studios had this sort of panel was in 2022, fans officially learned of the Multiverse Saga for the first time while getting announcements for nearly a dozen confirmed projects.

This year could potentially bring announcements on that same level, especially as fans wait for news like the official title for the unnamed Avengers 5.

Recent rumors have teased Joe and Anthony Russo as the directors for the next two Avengers movies, and Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four is about to start filming as well.

Given those bits of news, fans are expecting to see more definitive news about the end of Phase 5 and the start of Phase 6 along with potential new footage for multiple 2025 projects.

While the specifics are still unconfirmed, expectations are through the roof for what the studio behind the MCU will deliver.

World of X-Men '97 and X-Men: TAS Animation

Sunday, July 28, 2024, 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. PT

"Ron Wasserman (composer, 'X-Men'/'Power Rangers'), Len Uhley (writer, 'Nightcrawler'), Brooks Wachtel (writer, 'Dark Phoenix'), and Jake Castorena (director, 'X-Men '97') discuss their behind-the-scenes experiences. Everyone will participate in a Q&A session by moderator Larry Houston ('X-Men '92' producer/director)."

Personnel from both X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 will join forces to explore the legacy of the animated X-Men in a panel moderated by original director Larry Houston.

Here, fans may get some teases into what's coming in X-Men '97 Season 2, including a potential release date, as the 30-year animated legacy continues to move forward.

San Diego Comic-Con begins on Thursday, July 25.