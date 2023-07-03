Marvel Announces 2023 Comic-Con Panel Events

Despite Marvel Studios’ absence from Hall H, Marvel Entertainment is going all-out with its San Diego Comic-Con presence by featuring a stacked lineup of panels and activities.

While there is no Hall H panel for the Marvel brand, The Wrap shared that Marvel Studios will still have a presence on the convention floor of this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

It is unknown, though, if new details or even MCU trailers will be released during Comic-Con weekend.

Marvel Unveils SDCC 2023 Panel Events

Marvel

Thursday, July 20

Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

4:00 - 5:00 PM PT, Room 7AB

Marvel Creative Executive and Vice President Ryan Penagos is set to host a “can’t-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast alongside Senior Editor Jordan D. White, Editor Sarah Brunstad, Graphic Designer Tom Muller, and X-Force and X-Men artist Joshua Cassara. The team will talk about the “creative process behind the modern era of X-Men:”

“From logos to data pages, new costumes to Hellfire Gala ensembles, Krakoan topography to the layout of the Green Lagoon, get the inside scoop about the creative process behind the modern era of X-Men along with hints of what is coming with the Fall of X. And don’t miss an exclusive giveaway at the end of the panel!”

Marvel and Proko Teach “The Art of Storytelling”

5:00 – 6:00 pm PT, Room 11

Marvel will then have a panel about the art of comic book storytelling headlined by industry veterans:

“Learn the art of comic book storytelling with Marvel and Proko! Join our panel of industry veterans as they share their expertise on creating compelling stories, developing memorable characters, and mastering the art of visual storytelling. We’ll be covering several topics from Proko’s latest course on making comics with Marvel featuring instructors from the course! Whether you’re an aspiring artist or a seasoned professional, this panel will offer valuable insights and practical advice to help you hone your craft and break into the competitive world of comics.”

Friday, July 21

MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers

3:00 PM- 4:00 pm PT, Room: 6DE

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski spearheads a “MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers” panel featuring J. Michael Straczynski, Davide Pepose, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson to tease exciting things to come in their respective Marvel comics:

“Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski leads a panel featuring Marvel’s superlative solo Super Hero series! J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose’s Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe. Be sure to stay until the end of the panel to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles!”

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

4:15 PM- 5:15 pm PT, Room: 6DE

Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski will then host another panel alongside Marvel Legend Joe Quesada as they talk about the beauty and secrets of comic-making under the Marvel brand:

“Past and present Marvel Editors-in-Chief reunite for a panel unlike any other! Listen in on a conversation about anything and everything you wanted to know about the House of Ideas when current head honcho C.B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel Legend Joe Quesada. Never before has so much comic-making mastery been crammed into one panel! But that’s not all - fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!”

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Live Play with Glass Cannon Network

5:30 PM - 8:30 pm PT, Room: Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC 4th Floor

Your favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network are set to go all-in when it comes to role-playing under the Marvel brand. Gamemaster Troy Lavalle will be joined by the likes of Joe O’Brien, Skid Maher, and Marvel Executive Editor Nick Lowe:

“A brand new group of Super Heroes is making its San Diego Comic Con debut as your favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network bring their unique brand of unhinged role-playing madness to the Multiverse! Join Gamemaster Troy Lavallee along with Joe O’Brien, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Noura Ibrahim, Alicia Marie, and Marvel’s own Nick Lowe (VP, Marvel Executive Editor) as they create a Super Hero story that makes the Avengers look like a knitting club. Don’t miss the action-packed, laugh-inducing mayhem that will leave you wondering if spandex suits come with built-in comedic timing!”

Saturday, July 22

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

3:00 PM- 4:00 pm PT, Room: 6A

The future of the Marvel Universe will be unveiled as a special panel will be showcased. Marvel is poised to feature “shocking announcements:”

“This is the one you’ve been waiting for – the absolute can’t-miss event featuring shocking announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man’s never had it easy, but what’s coming for him next will shake the wallcrawler to his core. Plus - things are heating up for Guardians of the Galaxy in the throes of the catastrophic Grootfall. And just what is happening in Jonathan Hickman’s all-new Ultimate Universe? On hand to discuss all this and more are C.B. Cebulski (Editor-in-Chief), Nick Lowe (Executive Editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy) and more. Also, attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway!”

Sunday, July 23

The Women of Marvel

10:30 AM- 11:30 am PT, Room: 6A

A special panel dedicated to the Women of Marvel featuring talents across publishing, digital media, and studios will be held:

"The Women of Marvel return to San Diego! Join us for a lively discussion with Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah Brunstad, Executive Producer Sana Amanat (Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) and more! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway!"

Will Marvel Introduce Its Own Comic-Con Soon?

Marvel Comics will look to fill the gap that was left by Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation by showcasing interesting panels and activities for fans during this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

From the future of Marvel Comics to learning tips and tricks from industry experts, there will be tons of events to look forward to that will definitely make the attendees' Comic-Con experience worthwhile.

It is unknown if Marvel will eventually do its own thing and stage its own Comic-Con type of event in the future.

Interestingly, in April, Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski teased that they are "testing the waters" in planning a Marvel-centric convention event, noting that "there's a lot of different ways we have to think about it."

A Marvel-centric Comic-Con would be beneficial for the brand as it would allow them to freely launch unique and exciting panels while also not being limited in terms of strictly following the usual July schedule of San Diego Comic-Con.

San Diego Comic-Con will be held in San Diego, California from July 20 to July 23.