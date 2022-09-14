Marvel Announces Every Panel Event at 2022 New York Comic Con

Marvel has a big year in store thanks to the return of in-person events after a long hiatus due to the global pandemic. Marvel Studios made a major splash at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, with president Kevin Feige officially unveiling a preview of its Phase 5 & 6 slate.

The fun didn't stop there as the studio made waves again at this month's D23 Expo, revealing more details about upcoming Phase 4 footage while also sharing the first trailer for the Samuel L. Jackson-led series, Secret Invasion.

Now, Marvel Comics is now poised to take the spotlight at another huge in-person event.

Marvel's New York Comic-Con Panels Revealed

Marvel Entertainment officially revealed every panel that the company will showcase at this year's New York Comic-Con at Javits Center, New York, which runs from October 6-9.

On Thursday, October 6, Marvel fans will have the chance to listen to the live recording of the This Week in Marvel podcast. Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith will serve as the special guest who will talk about what lies ahead in 2023's Captain America crossover, Cold War:

Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event

1:45PM – 2:45PM EST | Room: 401 Co-hosts Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel) and Lorraine Cink (Director of Creative Content at Marvel) return for a lively live recording of the This Week in Marvel podcast! They’ll be joined by an all-star panel featuring Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty), Tochi Onyebuchi (Captain America: Symbol of Truth), and star-spangled Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith to talk about what lies ahead for Marvel’s premier shield-slinging heroes. Hold onto your hats, True Believers - Things are heating up as we hurtle headlong into the 2023 Captain America crossover: Cold War!

On Friday, October 7, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski will spearhead a lively discussion and Q&A session about all things Marvel. Cebulski will also be joined by "super-secret special guests:"



MARVEL COMICS: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

1:30PM– 2:30PM EST | Room: 405 Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski along with super-secret special guests (TBA) will assemble for a lively discussion and Q&A session about anything and everything Marvel! What was their favorite outfit at the Hellfire Gala? Would they rather be represented by Matt Murdock or Jennifer Walters? Who do they think is the greatest Spider-Man villain of all time? Get your answers to these questions and more. But that’s not all - fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway!

Later that day, several Marvel Comics writers will reveal how original graphic novels are created while also sharing a sneak peek at what's coming next:

MARVEL: Books of Future Past

6:00PM – 7:00 PM EST | Room: 408 From original graphic novels to museum-quality archival editions, some of Marvel’s most exciting books are produced with best-in-class publishing partners! How are these unique collections made? Join host Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel), Marvel’s VP of Licensed Publishing, Sven Larsen, Abrams Editor Charlie Kochman (Fantastic Four: Full Circle), IDW Editor Scott Dunbier (Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man Artist’s Edition), Folio Society Editor James Rose (Thor, Black Panther Deluxe Editions) and Penguin Classics Publisher Elda Rotor (Marvel Penguin Classics) as they reveal how these books are created and share a sneak peek at what’s coming next!

On Saturday, October 8, Marvel is set to make history by bringing the first-ever Marvel's Voices panel at NYCC, with special guests such as Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and John Jennings (My Super Hero is Black):

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

MARVEL’S VOICES: The World Outside Your Window 11:15AM – 12:15 PM EST | Room: 401

Marvel strives to create stories that reflect “the world outside your window” both on and off the page, so we’re bringing together some of our most celebrated creators to talk about a variety of characters and stories. The first-ever NYCC Marvel’s Voices panel is hosted by writer and podcast host Angelique Roche who will be joined by Eve L. Ewing (Monica Rambeau: Photon), John Jennings (My Super Hero is Black), Steve Orlando (Marauders), Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Marvel’s Voices Editor Sarah Brunstad. Celebrate the growing legacy of Marvel’s Voices in a conversation about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys, as they paint a full picture of the diversity of the Marvel Universe. Plus – attendees will receive a special giveaway!

Later that day, a special panel dedicated to the future of Marvel Comics in 2023 will be unveiled alongside an exclusive giveaway:

MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

4:00PM – 5:00PM EST | Room: 405 This is it, True Believers, the panel you absolutely cannot miss! Learn what’s next for the Marvel Universe as Marvel Comics Executive Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski lead a legion of literary legends in the discussion, including Gerry Duggan (Dark Web: X-Men, Invincible Iron Man), Jed MacKay (Mary Jane & Black Cat, Timeless), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man, Dark Web), and more! What lies in store for everyone’s favorite mutants and mutates as dusk falls across the world in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web? What do the hands of fate hold in store for the Marvel Universe in the pages of Timeless? And what hot new 2023 titles will be announced? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway!

On Sunday, October 9, the Women of Marvel take the spotlight as they talk about what is it like for women working in the industry today:

WOMEN OF MARVEL 10:30AM – 11:30AM EST | Room 405

The Women of Marvel return to New York! Writer and podcast host Angelique Roche will lead a lively discussion with Marvel talent including Digital Media Executive Director Ellie Pyle, writer Eve L. Ewing (Monica Rambeau: Photon), Senior Editor Lauren Bisom¸ and more Mighty Marvel guests! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led titles? And don’t miss a special giveaway at the end of the panel!

Marvel Comics Take the Spotlight in NYCC

Although Marvel Studios is missing at this year's New York Comic Con, the company still has a lot of goodies for diehard fans, especially those who are keeping tabs on what lies ahead on the comics side of things.

Giving a preview of Marvel Comics' future could also hint at what to expect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already teased that "maybe there will be more down the road" for Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow, hinting that it could be foreshadowed by stories from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Moreover, Marvel recently announced a new Fantastic Four reboot ahead of the MCU's live-action adaptation in Phase 6. Many have theorized that elements of this upcoming run could inspire the MCU's version.

Hopefully, more teases are in store at NYCC while also revealing more secrets about the bright future of Marvel Comics.