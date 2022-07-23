Marvel Studios Hypes Up 'Giant' MCU Comic-Con Event This Weekend

San Diego Comic-Con is back in person for the first time since 2019, and Marvel Studios is present in a big way. After some initial concern that the studio may not attend this year's event, or perhaps do so in a reduced capacity, the MCU's presence at SDCC has been exciting already and there's still so much more to see.

Friday brought a major slew of announcements and confirmations regarding the MCU's animated slate. From Marvel Zombies being announced as the first mature rated series in MCU history to an exciting look into some special guests set to show up in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, there's already been a lot to talk about.

On top of that, fans have an even bigger surprise waiting for them on Saturday, it seems. A Marvel Studios executive gave those tuning in plenty of reason to be excited about what the main panel might bring.

Kevin Feige to Host Giant Panel at SDCC

Marvel

As posted on Twitter by Marvel Entertainment, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming and Animation at Marvel Studios, hyped up a "giant" Hall H panel as part of Marvel's presence at SDCC for Saturday, July 23.

Winderbaum said he knew fans were "excited to see what announcements are around the bend," noting particularly that Marvel Studios president "Kevin Feige is gonna do the giant Hall H panel [Saturday]." The creative exec closed by assuring viewers that he wouldn't "give any spoilers" but that there is definitely "some amazing stuff coming:"

"I know you're excited to see what announcements are around the bend. We had a great animation panel. And, of course, Kevin Feige is gonna do the giant Hall H panel tomorrow. I'm not going to give any spoilers, but stayed tuned, there's some amazing stuff coming."

What Big Reveals Will Marvel Have at SDCC?

For many, confirmation that the presence at the main panel will be large will come as a welcome surprise. After some previous rumors that Marvel would save its big reviews for September's D23 event, fans are eager for more information about what's in store.

As Phase 4 progresses, much hyped films like No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness, and Love and Thunder have come and gone, eyes are turned toward the future. While many of the recent MCU announcements have been projects establishing new characters like Moon Knight and Miss Marvel, there's a palpable yearning to see the big names take to screens both big and small once again.

The recent reveal of Kamala Khan as the MCU's first mutant has turned many heads toward the idea of the X-Men appearing, and it's already well known that the Fantastic Four will be making their debut in the setting at some point. Further details about these two teams will likely be among the most desired reveals for Saturday's panel.

There is, of course, the elephant in the Phase 4 room: the absence of any Avengers projects. Over halfway through 2022, fans are now over 3 years separated from the release of Avengers: Endgame with no new title in sight. Could this "giant panel" set that right? That's a question that will almost certainly be on everyone's mind.

The X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the return of the Avengers: they're all long awaited, and Saturday's panel could well be fans' first glimpse at one or all of these projects, should Marvel Studios prove generous in their offerings. The only thing left to do is wait and see.

The panel is set to begin at 5pm PST/8pm EST on Saturday, July 23.