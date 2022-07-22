Disney+ Teases Marvel 'Surprises' at Comic-Con 2022

In just a few short days, Marvel Studios will be back on the Hall H stage for its highly-anticipated presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the company's first appearance at the event in three years. With a vast number of theatrical movies and Disney+ shows in the works for the MCU, Marvel fans in attendance and watching worldwide could be in store for more than a few surprises.

Marvel will feature the Disney+ side of the MCU in a few fun ways at Comic-Con, including photo opportunities from three different Marvel sets paying homage to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. However, thanks to a rumored update from the studio behind the MCU, there may be reason to lower expectations for news that will come from San Diego this weekend.

That report teased that Marvel will largely focus on next month's She-Hulk and November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the team really bringing the big guns at September's D23 fan convention. But on top of that rumor, a recent round of social media activity may hint that MCU fans could be getting more from the expansive Comic-Con.

Disney+ Twitter Celebrates Marvel at Comic-Con

Marvel

The official Disney+ Twitter account shared a message ahead of Marvel Studios' upcoming weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Tagging the Marvel Entertainment page, Disney+ teased that it's prepared to "Marvel" at everything coming from the studio during its panels:

"We’re ready to Marvel at all the SDCC surprises!"

Disney+ Surprises For Marvel's Comic-Con Weekend?

On a base level, this tweet could simply be seen as Marvel Studios' streaming home wishing the team its best ahead of what should be an exciting weekend in terms of MCU news. But there's always the chance that it goes even deeper than that, as the Disney+ Twitter page could be preparing to share some exciting news coming for Marvel Studios' streaming programs.

In the most immediate future for the MCU is She-Hulk, although this year will also include next month's I Am Groot along with two different specials for the holiday season and Halloween. On top of that, there are some big new entries set to join the Marvel Studios narrative over the course of 2023.

Nearly half a dozen streaming series are reportedly planned for release on Disney+ next year, including Season 2 of Tom Hiddleston's Loki and the anticipated debut of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha: House of Harkness. This tweet could tease that Marvel may announce something about these Disney+ shows, perhaps even their planned release timeframes - although there's no way to tell unto the weekend officially gets underway.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will take place Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.