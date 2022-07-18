MCU: 5 Disney+ Shows Reportedly Set for 2023 Releases

What's next for Marvel Studios following Ms. Marvel's introduction of the MCU’s first mutant? First, it’ll be time for Tatiana Maslany’s debut as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk. The half-hour legal comedy promises to be unlike anything Marvel Studios has done before—hopefully, this will include some touchups on the leading character’s VFX, which some aren’t quite feeling.

After that? Well, the only bonafide show left to air will be What If…?’s second season —in fact, a premiere date may be one of Marvel’s announcements at SDCC this year. Aside from that, the rest of the year will provide a sprinkling of unique specials.

I Am Groot will be debuting animated shorts a week before She-Hulk. Then there’s the not-yet-announced Werewolf By Night Halloween special directed by longtime Marvel composer Michael Giacchino, likely arriving around October.

Another holiday outing will arrive just in time for Christmas, where audiences will be able to spend some more time with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

While there’s still plenty to look forward to in the coming months, Marvel fans are always looking ahead. So what might Disney+ have in store for fans in 2023? Well, it seems that there will be plenty of content to go around.

The Five MCU Disney+ Shows of 2023

Marvel

In a report from TVLine. The outlet confirmed that at least five different Disney+ series are expected to drop on the streaming service by the end of the year.

The projects include Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, Loki Season 2, and Agatha: House of Harkness.

Currently, Secret Invasion is undergoing reshoots, while all of the other projects besides Agatha are currently in production.

As for when Kathryn Hahn’s solo outing will start rolling cameras, the current estimate is this October.

What Else Will Marvel Deliver In 2023?

Even if there weren’t any movies to worry about, it seems that Disney+ would have any Marvel fan covered.

Those series that were listed don’t even include any animated outings. X-Men ‘97 is already confirmed to release next year, with Marvel Zombies and a potential third season of What If…? being very likely to follow suit.

As for the live-action adventures, fans should expect Secret Invasion first. The show was originally planned for 2022 but has now been bumped further. Though, it could debut even later in 2023, depending on how closely connected to The Marvels it is, which hits July 28 of next year.

The next bet would be Echo, followed by Ironheart, as their productions started up weeks apart. Those could be aiming to drop sometime in the middle of the year. Loki’s second season won’t be too far behind, and anytime after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases is fair game—a late summer or early fall debut would be a good guess.

Since Agatha: House of Harkness isn’t slated to go into production until October, the villain’s story is undoubtedly going to be the last of the bunch to air.

Oddly enough, Armor Wars was last rumored to start up around the same time but is not among those listed to make it into 2023—the project sure has been stewing for quite some time. Perhaps more insight into Rhodey's solo adventure will be given once the armored hero returns in Secret Invasion next year.