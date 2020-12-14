Disney Confirms 2022 Debuts For Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion & Don Cheadle's Armor Wars

For a franchise that already consists of 23 movies over the past twelve years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down. After MCU announcements at San Diego Comic Con and the Disney D23 Expo last year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige just dropped the biggest mic he could find as he announced news for twenty-five unique MCU projects over the next three years at the recent Disney Investor Day.

Eleven new movies (Spider-Man 3 not withstanding) are confirmed to be releasing in theaters, including six sequels and seven new franchises, highlighted by the long awaited debut of the MCU's Fantastic Four. This is supplemented by a whopping thirteen projects set to premiere on Disney+, with six total series premiering in 2021 alone.

Disney officially confirmed the release timeframe for Marvel's Phase 4 movies in a supplemental packet from the Disney Investor Day, and it also clarifies the release order for the MCU's Disney+ properties.

NEWS

In the official programming sheet from Disney Investor's Day, Marvel Studios confirmed the release order for all thirteen new MCU projects coming to Disney+.

After the six premieres of 2021, at least six more will be coming in 2022, including Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars and more. The year will likely finish with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The full "chronological" release list can be seen below:

WandaVision: January 15, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: March 19, 2021

Loki: May 2021

What If…?: Summer 2021

Ms. Marvel: Late 2021

Hawkeye: Late 2021

She-Hulk: Undated (2022)

Moon Knight: Undated (2022)

Secret Invasion: Undated (2022)

Ironheart: Undated (2022)

Armor Wars: Undated (2022)

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Holiday 2022

I Am Groot: Undated

WHAT THIS MEANS

Fans are anxious to see what the release schedules mean in terms of story inter-connectivity between the movies and Disney+ shows, but it's still fantastic having a rough timeframe of when to expect these newly announced shows. Every show set to release in 2021 has already at least started filming, and production is nearly complete for the trio of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. WandaVision is set to begin the MCU's expansion on Disney+ in January, and the other two shows will follow within the next six months.

2022 will be yet another monumental year for Marvel as they bring as many as twelve new releases to both theaters and Disney+. She-Hulk and Moon Knight will likely release close to the time that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters in March 2022, and the rest of the timeframe is up in the air after that. Secret Invasion seems poised for a summer release near the debuts of Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther II, which will be followed up by Dominique Thorne's Ironheart and Don Cheadle's Armor Wars. It will be exciting to find out how much those two series connect up with each other as well, considering they both branch off from the Tony Stark's legacy.

The end of 2022 and early 2023 appear primed to be Guardians of the Galaxy-centric with both the Holiday Special and I Am Groot premieres preceding the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. All of these shows will likely come in rapid-fire succession one right after the other, which sets two jam-packed years of Marvel content into stone.