Black Panther 2: First Look at Ironheart's Upgraded Armor Revealed (Photos)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be Marvel Studios’ final movie of Phase 4, introducing some thrilling new characters that will make an impact all throughout the Multiverse Saga. Included in that mix is Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, who will take the first steps on her journey towards becoming the MCU’s Ironheart in this expansive sequel.

Riri Williams looks to continue the legacy built by Tony Stark throughout the Infinity Saga, which was already teased in the first trailer for Black Panther 2 as she develops her tech. She’ll progress towards building the most advanced piece of weaponry since Tony’s original Iron Man suit, and it will all start with her first interactions with the Wakandans in this Phase 4 outing.

Shortly after San Diego Comic-Con, fans got the first look at Ironheart’s Mark I armor through a Funko Pop! image, with Riri utilizing an impressive set of jets and repulsers, although the suit doesn’t come equipped with a helmet yet. Now, fans have gotten a look at one of her newer suits, which gives the MCU newcomer a thrilling new outfit in her first full appearance.

Ironheart Armor Gets Upgrade in New Pics

As shared by Twitter user @namecomputron, Marvel Studios has revealed the first look at Riri Williams' upgraded Ironheart armor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a new Hasbro Titan Hero Series toy set.

While it's unclear if this is her Mark II or Mark III armor, this new suit includes some impressive upgrades, featuring a fully evolved helmet and a bulked-up chest piece.

This Hasbro set for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also includes Letitia Wright's Shuri and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner.

The suit boasts an incredible color palate, largely featuring a bold red color for the body of the suit and most of the arms. There is black plating down the middle under Riri's classic Ironheart emblem, and her mask even features a menacing black color with the red coming through on the side of the head and down her neck.

For comparison, below is an image of Riri's Mark II and Mark III Ironheart armors from the comics. Mark II pays homage to Iron Man's look with the red and gold color scheme, while Mark III moves towards Riri's classic combo of black, pink, and gold.

Black Panther 2 Give Ironheart an Impressive Suit

"Tell you what...throw a little hot-rod red in there."

As has been the case throughout all of Phase 4, Black Panther 2 brings yet another exciting suit to the big screen from the comics. And while Riri Williams may not get this version of the Ironheart armor until later in the movie, this toy set confirms that this armor will make its way into the movie before the credits roll.

Looking at the armor itself, it takes aspects from both the Mark II and Mark III armor from the comics, featuring a mostly red body with hints of black in the arms and on the mask. Fans are already curious to see whether this suit will be the only other one seen besides her first attempt at the suit earlier in the movie, but this one will almost certainly be put to good use in Black Panther 2's final battle.

It's also been speculated that the Wakandans will actually build this version of the Ironheart suit for Riri, which would make sense considering how advanced it looks from a visual perspective. This is the same country that already built the Winter Soldier a new arm in Avengers: Infinity War, and based on Shuri's interaction with Riri in the trailer, their relationship should only grow stronger as the plot advances.

Regardless of how the details work out, this new armor will make for some memorable moments in Black Panther 2 as the young MIT student finds herself teaming up with the people of Wakanda. She's also rumored to be at the center of the core conflict that will pit Wakanda and Namor's people against one another, which only further indicates how crucial she will be to the main story.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.