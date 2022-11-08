First Look at Iron Man-Like Ironheart Armor Close-Up In Black Panther 2

Ironheart, Black Panther 2
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to introduce Iron Man's replacement, Ironheart, into the MCU, and it looks like Marvel Studios has finally revealed the best look yet at the young heroine in its latest promo. 

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has been a significant part of Black Panther 2's marketing, with the sequel's first trailer releasing the first official footage of the MCU's newcomer. While a good chunk of the early footage has shown glimpses of Ironheart's upgraded suit, official merchandise from the sequel has revealed the best look at the costume and its weapons. 

In addition, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore also confirmed that the Ironheart Disney+ series will act as a "direct sequel" to Wakanda Forever, saying that it explores the "interesting repercussions" of Williams' journey. 

Now, it seems that Marvel Studios is going all-out in showing 

The Best Look Yet at the MCU's Ironheart

Marvel Studios officially released a new promo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that showcased the best look yet at Dominique Thorne as Ironheart. 

At the 0:21 mark of the promo, a stunning look at the front side of Ironheart's upgraded armor was unveiled for the first time in full footage: 

Ironheart, Black Panther 2
Marvel Studios

A close-up look at Ironheart's thrusters was also revealed: 

Ironheart, Black Panther 2
Marvel Studios

This marks the first time that Marvel released close-up footage of Ironheart's suit. 

The promo can be seen below: 

 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

