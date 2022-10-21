First Footage of Upgraded Ironheart Armor In Black Panther 2 Revealed

Marvel Studios is about to introduce a bevy of new characters into the MCU while adding to the legacy of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Included in that band of newcomers is Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, better known as Ironheart, who’s already set for an extended run of dominance in the MCU as she adds to the Iron Man legacy.

Ironheart is set to play a supporting role alongside the Wakandan leadership in Black Panther 2, with her presence actually set to be the thing that triggers the upcoming battle between the African nation and Namor the Sub-Mariner. But beyond that mysterious battle-inciting event, Thorne’s individual storyline in this sequel is largely being kept under wraps.

Trailers have started to tease how Ironheart will come to life in the MCU, largely focusing on a couple of shots featuring Thorne in her Mark I armor as she takes on her first moments in battle. Now, with confirmation that this is far from the only suit Riri will don in Black Panther 2, fans get a look at another addition to her wardrobe from later in the story.

Marvel Studios released a new 45-second TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which featured fresh footage of Dominique Thorne as the MCU's Ironheart.

Thorne's Riri Williams is seen blasting through the air above the water in one shot from the trailer, now wearing her Mark II Ironheart armor. This is the first time this suit has been seen in any of the trailers thus far.

Marvel Studios

While fans don't get a good look at her mask yet, the red metal stabilizers on her back are featured with Williams lining up for an energy blast towards Namor the Sub-Mariner as he flies over the water.

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

Ironheart Ready for Epic MCU Debut

Even with Black Panther 2 rightfully being focused on the Wakandans, Riri Williams will have a chance to shine throughout this story as a key supporting character. She'll go through potentially three versions of her Ironheart armor in the sequel's near-record-breaking 2-hour-41-minute runtime, with this one in the new trailer clearly being an upgrade over anything that was seen in past footage.

This new armor looks much more streamlined and advanced than its predecessor, with the red paint job shining through as Ironheart flies through the air and shows off some of her power. With this movie being so long, she'll have plenty of time to put her weapons and tech expertise on display after the Wakandans meet her in Boston, Massachusetts at MIT, and fans should expect her to get enough character development to truly shine on her own.

Of course, with Black Panther 2 still a few weeks away from its debut, most of the story for Ironheart will remain under wraps as Marvel keeps her journey a secret. But once Thorne arrives on the big screen in the MCU, she'll continue to be a vital player as both her technology and her place in the franchise advance and grow.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on Friday, November 11.