First Footage of Iron Man's Replacement, Ironheart, Released by Marvel

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to introduce a new Wakandan hero in the wake of T'Challa's death, the highly-anticipated sequel is also poised to showcase the arrival of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams a.ka. the MCU's Ironheart.

In the first trailer, the character can be seen bonding with Letitia Wright's Shuri, indicating that a strong partnership between the two will be established before Thorne headlines her own Disney+ series. Moreover, official merchandise from the sequel has also revealed that Riri Williams will suit up in her upgraded suit that is presumably enhanced with Wakandan technology.

Now, the first footage of Ironheart in action has now emerged thanks to the sequel's final trailer.

A Fresh Look at MCU's Ironheart in Black Panther 2

The final trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially revealed new looks at the MCU's Ironheart, showcasing the first footage of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in her upgraded suit.

Williams can be seen assembling her Ironheart suit, and it appears to be set before being recruited by Shuri and Okoye:

Marvel Studios

Ironheart, Shuri, and Okoye assemble against Talocan's forces in this new image from the trailer:

Marvel Studios

Williams, wearing her new suit, appears to be enjoying the upgrades from Wakanda, which has an interior reminiscent of Tony Stark's heads-up display:

Marvel Studios

Ironheart launches into the air with her powerful thrusters, helping Wakanda to gain an advantage over Namor and Talocan:

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

Why Ironheart is a Surprise Asset in Wakanda's War

Ironheart flying into action in the Black Panther 2 trailer is an exciting sight, and this preview might end up convincing viewers that the MCU's new heroine is ready to showcase her might in a pivotal war between Wakanda and Talocan.

In a way, the character's debut echoes what Captain America: Civil War did with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, when the young hero stepped up to prove that he is capable of fighting side-by-side with the major players of the MCU.

Although it is unknown why Shuri decides to recruit Riri Williams to fight alongside Wakanda, the first footage clearly suggests that the young new hero is ready to aid the nation's cause, and she is doing so with style due to her stunning upgraded suit.

The footage also reveals that there are still elements of Tony Stark's armor present in the Ironheart suit such as the thrusters and an AI interface similar to JARVIS. It remains to be seen, though, if this upgraded armor will have a similar assistant like JARVIS or FRIDAY, but it's safe to say that Shuri will help Williams to figure out how to make the armor work without the need for an artificial intelligence at first.

Whatever the case, Ironheart is poised to make history in her MCU debut in Wakanda Forever, giving the franchise an incredible new replacement for Iron Man.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.