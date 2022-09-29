Black Panther 2 Reveals Emotional New Scenes With Ironheart's Riri (Photos)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to honor the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman while also introducing a host of new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those characters is Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

After a string of rumors, Ironheart's inclusion in the MCU sequel was eventually confirmed by Marvel Studios. The Marvel heroine is expected to have a significant role in the movie, before ultimately jumping to her small screen series on Disney+.

Official Black Panther 2 merchandise unveiled a special look at Ironheart's upgraded suit, indicating that Williams will be involved in helping Wakanda against the forces of Talocan.

Now, an emotional look at the MCU newcomer has been revealed in a new batch of stills from the sequel.

Black Panther 2 Stills Highlight Ironheart

Empire Magazine has shared brand new stills from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, highlighting Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, the Dore Milaje, and many more characters.

Queen Ramonda appears to be having a heartfelt conversation with Riri Williams in this latest still from the sequel.

Marvel

In this emotional encounter, Nakia embraces Williams, indicating that she is willing to protect her from whatever threat that they are facing.

Marvel

The Dora Milaje prepares to film a scene as they await instructions from the crew.

Marvel

Winston Duke's M'Baku strikes a pose in this official still. How will the Jabari tribe leader deal with the impending attack of Namor and Talocan?

Marvel

Michaela Cole's Aneka, the rumored rogue Wakandan warrior, surveys her surroundings as she awaits her enemies.

Marvel

The final image appears to be set during T'Challa's funeral, with Nakia mourning her lover's death.

Marvel

How Ironheart Fits in Black Panther 2

Based on the images, it looks like Riri Williams will be closely acquainted with the rest of Wakanda and not just with Letitia Wright's Shuri. This connection is important, considering that Williams is just starting her heroic journey in the MCU.

It is unknown how Ironheart ends up in Wakanda, but behind-the-scenes tidbits may have already offered clues. Set photos from Wakanda Forever revealed that a scene set in MIT featuring Williams, Shuri, and Okoye will be showcased, suggesting that the Wakandan pair will recruit the young hero Riri for something important in the African nation.

There's a chance that Ironheart's upgraded armor will be infused by some of Shuri's Wakandan tech, thus giving them an advantage over Namor and his forces. Moreover, this impending war between Wakanda and Talocan could be the push that Williams will need to eventually step up and become a hero.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.