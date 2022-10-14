Watch: First Look at MCU Ironheart Suit Powers In New Video

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not only pay tribute to the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman and T'Challa, but it will also introduce major characters into the MCU, such as Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

Marketing for Wakanda Forever prominently featured the young Marvel hero, with footage showing her upgraded armor in action in some brief shots. In addition, official merchandise also unveiled close-up shots of the armor and its weapons.

Now, brand-new footage of the Marvel heroine was revealed.

Riri Williams Tests Ironheart's Repulsors in New Video

Following a sneak peek of an Ironheart-centric promo, Target officially released the full clip of its tie-in promotional ad for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, showcasing a preview of Riri Williams' Ironheart suit in action.

Target

The ad shows different looks at Ironheart's suit, from its arc reactor to its repulsors. It also showcased the young hero building her armor.

Target

At the end of the video, Riri can be seen trying to fire her repulsor. While successfully doing so, the character was also blasted off of her chair:

Target

The full promo can be seen below:

Is Ironheart's Armor More Powerful Than Tony Stark's Iron Man?

The footage of Riri Williams being launched off of her seat upon firing the repulsors mirrors actually mirrors a scene from the first Iron Man where Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was slightly taken aback when trying out his first repulsors.

Moreover, this brief clip of the character showing off the repulsors of her Ironheart armor could also hint at its power levels.

In Marvel Comics, Ironheart's suit doesn't really have the same capabilities that Stark's armor does. While the repulsors of the MCU's Ironheart have the same amount of power as Iron Man, there's a glaring upgrade that Stark didn't have that Williams has: vibranium.

It's apparent that Williams' ties to Shuri and Wakanda would mean that her armor will have some sort of vibranium-crafted upgrade. This would likely result in further advancements, such as the same nano-tech Shuri used for the Black Panther suit as well as a much stronger build due to the infusion of the rare metal.

Hopefully, the sequel fully unveils what Ironheart's armor is fully capable of.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.