MCU Ironheart Suit Officially Revealed By Black Panther 2 Merch (Photo)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce a plethora of new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of them is Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart. The character will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne, and the film will serve as her launchpad before being featured in her own Disney+ series. Ironheart's role in Wakanda Forever is still being kept under wraps, but signs indicate that she will have a significant role in the sequel.

Black Panther 2's first official trailer featured many glimpses of the new MCU hero, and it appears that Letitia Wright's Shuri will be her ally and mentor in the movie. In addition, brief scenes of Williams creating her Mark 1 armor were also revealed.

Now, to celebrate the arrival of Ironheart, a special new Funko Pop! has been unveiled.

Ironheart Receives the Funko Pop Treatment

The Hollywood Reporter shared the first look at the official Funko Pop! Vinyl figure of Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, showing off the character's Mark 1 armor that will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel

Riri Williams' first suit has a similar-looking arc reactor and repulsor tech. In addition, the young hero's first armor doesn't include a helmet, with her goggles serving as her protection instead.

Tenoch Huerta's Namor also received the Funko treatment, showcasing a detailed look at the character's Atlantean design:

Marvel

Letitia Wright's Shuri sits on what appears to be a Wakandan ship, potentially taking aim at the invading Atlanteans from Atlantis:

Marvel

Attuma, Namor's nemesis from Marvel Comics, is also featured in the Funko lineup:

Marvel

It is unknown how Winston Duke's M'Baku fits in the Wakanda Forever puzzle, but the trailer indicates that the leader of the Jabari tribe will defend the fictional African nation from harm:

Marvel

Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda takes the spotlight with her new Funko Pop! vinyl figure:

Marvel

Danai Gurira's Okoye appears to be in disguise in her new Funko Pop! figure:

Marvel

Namora, the cousin of Namor, is poised to have a significant role in the Black Panther sequel:

Marvel

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

