MCU Ironheart Suit Officially Revealed By Black Panther 2 Merch (Photo)

Ironheart Funko, Black Panther 2 logo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce a plethora of new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of them is Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart. The character will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne, and the film will serve as her launchpad before being featured in her own Disney+ series. Ironheart's role in Wakanda Forever is still being kept under wraps, but signs indicate that she will have a significant role in the sequel

Black Panther 2's first official trailer featured many glimpses of the new MCU hero, and it appears that Letitia Wright's Shuri will be her ally and mentor in the movie. In addition, brief scenes of Williams creating her Mark 1 armor were also revealed. 

Now, to celebrate the arrival of Ironheart, a special new Funko Pop! has been unveiled.

Ironheart Receives the Funko Pop Treatment 

The Hollywood Reporter shared the first look at the official Funko Pop! Vinyl figure of Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, showing off the character's Mark 1 armor that will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ironheart Funko
Marvel

Riri Williams' first suit has a similar-looking arc reactor and repulsor tech. In addition, the young hero's first armor doesn't include a helmet, with her goggles serving as her protection instead. 

Tenoch Huerta's Namor also received the Funko treatment, showcasing a detailed look at the character's Atlantean design: 

Namor funko
Marvel

Letitia Wright's Shuri sits on what appears to be a Wakandan ship, potentially taking aim at the invading Atlanteans from Atlantis: 

Letitia Wright as Shuri
Marvel

Attuma, Namor's nemesis from Marvel Comics, is also featured in the Funko lineup: 

Attuma
Marvel

It is unknown how Winston Duke's M'Baku fits in the Wakanda Forever puzzle, but the trailer indicates that the leader of the Jabari tribe will defend the fictional African nation from harm: 

Winston Duke as M'Baku
Marvel

Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda takes the spotlight with her new Funko Pop! vinyl figure: 

Queen Ramonda
Marvel 

Danai Gurira's Okoye appears to be in disguise in her new Funko Pop! figure: 

Okoye
Marvel

Namora, the cousin of Namor, is poised to have a significant role in the Black Panther sequel: 

Namora
Marvel

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Black Panther 2 Reveals First Look at Letitia Wright's Shuri (Photo)

Moon Knight Disney+: New Merch Reveals the Alter Egos of MCU Hero (Photos)

The MCU's New Captain America Suit May Have Been Revealed By Official Disney Merch

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Superman's Black Suit Receives New Look From Official Merch

