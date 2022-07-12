MCU: First Look at Ironheart Actress on Disney+ Set (Photo)

Marvel Studios' Ironheart is set to introduce Riri Williams, a brand new hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character will be portrayed by Judas and the Black Messiah actress Dominique Thorne, and she will be joined by a stellar cast that includes In The Heights actor Anthony Ramos and This Is Us star Lyric Ross. The exact plot details of the show are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to dive into the origin story of this new MCU heroine.

Before her small screen debut, Thorne's Riri Williams will first make an appearance in this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, setting the stage for a team-up with Letitia Wright's Shuri.

Ironheart reportedly began filming in June 2022, which came alongside the casting of Good Girls alum Manny Montana. Now, a new look at the series has emerged online.

Marvel's Ironheart is Finally Here

Atlanta Filming shared the first set photo of Marvel Studios' Ironheart, revealing a fresh look at Riri Williams actress Dominique Thorne on the Disney+ set:

Ironheart is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2023; Riri Williams will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which hits theaters on Friday, November 11.

Developing...