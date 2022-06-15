Iron Man Disney+ Spin-off, Ironheart, Receives Promising Updates

Ironheart is one Disney's upcoming Disney+ shows in the MCU, set to revolve around the story of Riri Williams, a tech genius who manages to create a highly advanced suit similar to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. The lead hero will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne, and her solo series boasts a stellar cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, and Harper Anthony.

Plot details of Ironheart are still being kept under wraps, but Marvel Studios has already confirmed that Riri Williams will first make her MCU debut during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The series is also rumored to tie into Armor Wars, a project centered around Tony Stark's best friend, Colonel James Rhodes.

Amid all the casting updates and the confirmation of Black Panther and Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler's involvement behind-the-scenes, a new batch of significant updates about the Disney+ series has emerged.

Ironheart Adds Another Notable Cast Member

Deadline shared that Good Girls alum Manny Montana has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Ironheart. While details about his character are still shrouded in secrecy, the outlet noted that Montana is a series regular opposite Riri Williams actress Dominique Thorne.

Deadline also revealed that Ironheart is now filming.

Alongside Thorne, Montana joins a stellar cast that already includes Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross.

NBC

Montana previously starred on NBC's Good Girls for four seasons while also having a recurring role on the current season of FC's Mayans MC and HBO's Westworld.

Who Will Manny Montana Portray in Ironheart?

Given that Ironheart's story is still unknown, Manny Montana could end up playing one of the show's villains or even its main villain. Based on previous rumors, it's possible that Montana could portray either Ezekiel Stane, who is the son of Iron Man villain Obadiah Stane, or Parker Robbins a.k.a. The Hood.

The previous casting report for Ezekiel Stane revealed that the character is "in their 40s, brilliant, and comedic." Montana is 38 years old, and he could fairly easily play someone in their 40s for the MCU series. In addition, the actor's experience in the drama-comedy series Good Girls is also valuable, since it fits with the "comedic" aspect of the casting sheet.

On the flip side, Montana could also play one of the rumored "tech bros" alongside Ezekiel in the series, or Marvel could reveal him as a version of The Hood. Montana's casting may also hint that the villain lineup for Ironheart is complete, with Anthony Ramos potentially portraying another bad guy for the MCU series.

Now that filming is underway, there's a strong chance that set photos could emerge online, thus giving fans an idea of what to expect for the Dominique Thorne-led series.

Ironheart is rumored to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.