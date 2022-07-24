Black Panther 2's Namor Revealed: New MCU Villain Explained

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed its first official footage of Namor the Sub-Mariner in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the comics, Namor's full name was Namor McKenzie, as he was born to a human father and the princess of the kingdom of Atlantis. Capable of living on both land and sea, Namor's heritage. coupled with his superhuman abilities, led him to be labeled by Marvel Comics as "Marvel's first mutant."

During production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it was long expected that Marvel Studios would offer a fresh new version of this Atlantean leader and his underwater kingdom - and the film's debut trailer confirmed just that.

For Marvel Studios' live-action version of Namor the Sub-Mariner, Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta was cast in the role.

Throughout his comic book run, which began as early as 1939, Namor has often been portrayed as a well-intentioned antihero, and as the film appears to show Atlantis and Wakanda at war, it seems that tradition will continue with Huerta.

In addition to a few quick glimpses of the actor, the trailer appeared to show flashback sequences - one of which appears to be young Namor as a child watching buildings burn.

Marvel fans first learned that the MCU's take on Atlantis would be inspired by Aztec culture when gifts for the Black Panther 2 crew included a hat embroidered with Aztec iconography, which appeared to depict a jaguar or Tepeyollotli, the Aztec God of darkened caves, earthquakes, echoes, and jaguars.

The image below of Namor in a ceremonial headdress is official evidence of Marvel Studios' change to the Sub-Mariner and that Marvel audiences will be in for more world-building rooted in cultural history in Wakanda Forever.

In another shot from the trailer, Huerta's Namor appears to be flanked by blue-skinned Atlanteans.

This is similar to the comics where the Atlanteans had blue-colored skin and Namor did not, due to his father being human.

Whether Namor's heritage and the look of the Atlanteans will be adapted for this film, or if the Atlanteans are wearing war paint, remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is the impending battle between Wakanda and Atlantis which, again, has a sort of precedent in the comics.

Namor and T'Challa had a complicated relationship. While the two clashed at times, particularly in terms of politics, they did team up to hunt down traitors to the kingdoms and locate missing subjects.

While conflict is expected in Wakanda Forever, that doesn't mean MCU fans might see Namor and the future leader (or leaders) of Wakanda form a similar relationship by the film's conclusion.

The full trailer featuring footage of Namor can be seen below:

