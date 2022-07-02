Chris Pratt Reacts to Backlash | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay | Deadpool 3 Plot Details | Doctor Strange 3 Comments | New MCU Timeline | Tom Hardy's Venom 3 Photo | Wonder Man Disney+ Show | Captain Marvel 2 Reshoots |

Black Panther 2 Reveals First Look at Namor Villain (Photo)

Black Panther 2 Namor
By Sam Hargrave

Black Panther 2 Art Showcases Namor's Attuma

A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promotional art piece has surfaced online, via MCU Facility, that offers the first look at Namor villain and Atlantean Warlord Attuma

Attuma Namor Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Marvel

Attuma's Wakanda Forever look bears some resemblance to his Marvel Comics design with the addition of more Mayan influences and a hammerhead shark skull for a helmet.

Attuma Namor Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Marvel

Namor will make his MCU debut in Black Panther 2 and will reportedly be played by Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta.

Developing...

