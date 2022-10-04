Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 12 Easter Eggs & Major Details In New Trailer

Just over one month from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have been treated to a new official trailer of the Black Panther sequel.

After the tragic loss of leading man Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in 2020, the movie has been one of the most anticipated projects on the Marvel Studios slate. Director Ryan Coogler and actors Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett return to pay tribute to their fallen king and carry on his legacy both on and off the screen.

The new trailer highlights the debut of Namor in the MCU, the ongoing struggle Wakanda faces after losing T'Challa, and the emotional toll this movie will have on its characters, actors, and fans.

Alongside tickets being on sale and the reveal of four new official posters for the movie, the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailer has dropped online, bringing forth a bevy of new Easter Eggs and important details for fans to break down.

1.) Saying Goodbye To A King

Marvel Studios

The trailer's first shot calls back to the opening of 2018's Black Panther. In that scene, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa reflects on the death of his father and former King of Wakanda T'Chaka.

Here, T'Challa's sister Shuri and mother, Queen Ramonda, are seen doing the same after the loss of their King, Black Panther, brother, and son.

It is still unknown what the cause of death will be for T'Challa in the MCU. Some speculate it will be related to the blip, while others have theorized about T'Challa losing a fight with colon cancer, just like Chadwick Boseman.

2.) Namor the Submariner

Marvel Studios

As fans say goodbye to one king, they are introduced to another as Namor the Submariner, played by Tenoch Huerta, is seen descending to his throne.

The absence of T'Challa and Namor's rise is no coincidence. Wakanda's perceived exposure after losing its leader seems to be a major plot point of the upcoming sequel. Outside forces and governments consider Wakanda a weakened state with the world's most valuable resource.

From the trailer, it seems Namor has bigger goals than just vibranium. The battle between land and sea could be an "eternal war," according to the trailer.

3.) Okoye's Journey

Marvel Studios

The emotional weight of Wakanda Forever is felt throughout the first teaser trailer as well as this latest one, with Danai Guriria's Okoye tearing up over the loss of her king.

Okoye's dedication to T'Challa, the crown, and Wakanda has been tested in the past and will continue to be moving forward. Since Black Panther, Okoye has gained experience as an Avenger which will be useful in the upcoming film.

Okoye is also seen in promotional posters wearing the armor of the Midnight Angels, a special ops sector of the Dora Milaje. After her appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Okoye is second in command, and Ayo seems to be gaining a larger role in this movie, also wearing the Midnight Angels armor.

Look for this potential infighting storyline to be a piece of this movie's puzzle.

4.) Lake Bell Joins The MCU

Marvel Studios

Comic book fans will recognize Lake Bell squaring up against oncoming attackers on an ocean rig next to a helicopter. Bell is known for her voice acting work as Poison Ivy on the Harley Quinn animated series and Natasha Romanoff in the What If...? series. She seems to be one of those government agent characters Marvel Studios love to use.

Similar to Martin Freeman's role as Agent Ross in Black Panther, it's possible that Bell will be the American touchstone to this hyper-advanced foreign country, perhaps with a twist...

5.) M'agency Bakuyu Tells The Story Of Namor

Marvel Studios

“His people…do not call him general or king. They call him K'uk'ulkan. The feathered serpent god.”

Winston Duke's M'Baku tells the story of Namor and the legend behind him. This implies that Wakanda knows of this underwater threat and pays him the respect of fear.

As the leader of the mountain tribe and reformed key player in the Wakandan regime, M'Baku looks to project his land once again alongside the royal family.

Perhaps his knowledge of Namor and the legend that follows him hints at the Jabari having run-ins with Talacon in the past.

6.) The Feathered Serpent God

Marvel Studios

K'uk'ulkan is not just a tough name; he is a complicated character in the history of Marvel Comics. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is seemingly merging Namor and K'uk'ulkan to create a potential top-tier MCU villain.

Twitter user Max Marvel pointed out that Namor seems empowered by the Feathered Serpent God the same way the Panther God, Bast, empowers the Black Panther. This would continue Marvel Studios' attempt to ground the afterlife within superhero stories, just like Moon Knight.

K'uk'ulkan first debuted in 1948 and was later the puppet master for El Tigre in the 60s. The first official depiction in Marvel Comics was in an Encyclopedia special edition in 2009. This reveals his alignment with the Mayan gods, which seems to influence this iteration of Namor in Wakanda Forever.

While Namor's backstory is one of the biggest questions heading into the sequel, this trailer focuses on his flying ability. It was recently reported that Namor is a mutant in the MCU and his power of flight is surely the result of that.

Set to be a major player on the MCU roster moving forward, Namor becomes one of the most interesting riddles looking to be solved in The Multiverse Saga.

7.) Talocan = Atlantis

Marvel Studios

Talocan is taking the place of Atlantis in the comics to give Namor's underwater homeworld a more Mayan influence to match the character. M'Baku's reference to "eternal war" is a nod to the Wakandan/Atlantean war from Marvel Comics.

This gives a suspenseful tone to Wakanda Forever that pairs perfectly with the vulnerability of the main characters. The Talocanil underwater movements seemingly invade a Wakandan research ship, and the country itself hints at this attack being the spark to that war.

8.) Royalty vs. Royalty

Marvel Studios

The oncoming war will bring Namor face-to-face with the Queen of Wakanda.

Looking closely at this shot, you can see the submariner preparing to strike the (likely vibranium-reinforced) window between him and Queen Ramonda and the young Riri Williams.

Bringing the fight to the castle means that Namor is a formidable foe and one that the Wakandans should not take lightly. Will Riri suit up in the moment to save the Queen?

9.) Queen Meets King

Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda has been the trailers' lead narrator and focal point. The quick look at Romonda face-to-face with Namor shows that this oncoming war is one that Wakanda is prepared to fight.

Losing her husband in Captain America: Civil War, her son between Endgame and Wakanda Forever, along with the struggles of being thrust into leadership of the world's most powerful nation, is a lot for the Queen to overcome.

Though it seems that Romonda will stand tall as the vocal leader of this nation and be the inspiration to honor her late son with a victory over any oncoming threat.

10.) Car Chase Scenes In Black Panther

Marvel Studios

While there is an immeasurable amount of emotion going into the story of this movie, the latest trailer has also highlighted some incredible action in store for Wakanda Forever.

One "hero shot" calls back to Black Panther with a car chase scene involving Riri's Mark I Ironheart suit. Most likely soundtracked by some Kendrick Lamar or other hip hop artist, this sequence showcases how this movie will step outside Wakanda into the streets of Boston.

Marvel Studios

Okoye's signature staff can stop oncoming traffic while a new armored hero is shown providing air support. There is fun to be had in this nearly 3-hour movie as well.

11.) Introducing Riri Williams, aka Ironheart

The best look yet at the next generation of the Iron Man franchise. Riri Williams's homemade Ironheart suit joins the fight as she flies into action.

Multiple shots from the trailer directly parallel the first flight of Tony Stark all the way back in 2008's Iron Man. Wakanda has been opened up to the world, and it seems that Riri is somebody whom Shuri and co. have given access to their resources.

With the recent news that Armor Wars will now be produced as a movie instead of a Disney+ series, this is likely the only look fans will get at Riri before she helms her own series on Disney+ in Ironheart, set to release in the Fall of 2023.

12.) The Throne Of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

One of the main focuses of these trailers has been the empty throne of Wakanda. It has been shown vacant, it has been shown flooded, and it has been shown surrounded by flames with Shuri.

This likely foreshadows that Namor is not just coming for Wakandan resources but Wakanda itself. The symbolism of an empty throne gives audiences a sense of vacancy that this movie will look to fill.

Remember, before the death of T'Chaka in Civil War, T'Challa was holding only the mantle of Black Panther, the protector of Wakanda. After his father's passing, he was given the title of King.

The focus will be on who comes out of this movie as the next Black Panther. That does not necessarily mean that person will also be the leader of Wakanda.

Show Them Who You Are

Marvel Studios

This is how to make an entrance.

The first look at the new Black Panther closes out the trailer, and all signs point to the Princess of Wakanda taking the mantle. The diamond styling on the mask matches the makeup Shuri has worn throughout her MCU career.

Gold accents also bring together a new color scheme for the Black Panther with nods to Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger suit from the previous film.

Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright's Shuri has everything needed to be a major player in the MCU moving forward. She is one of, if not THE most intelligent person on Earth-616. She has a claim to the throne in Wakanda and thematically has lost almost everything.

Wright's chemistry with Chadwick Boseman in 2018's Black Panther was one of the many highlights of the Oscar-winning film. For her to fill those shoes is a daunting and poetic task.

All that is needed for the Shuri character is the training to become Black Panther.

With nearly three hours of runtime, a group of incredibly capable women to help her train and experience in the biggest battle in the universe's history in Avengers: Endgame, Shuri is ready to put on the sneakers and become the Black Panther of the MCU's future.

(Super sneaky, longshot, dark horse theory suggests that this might be Nakia in this suit.)

Wakanda Forever

Marvel

A movie titled after the battle cry of one of the most celebrated cinematic nations ever created.

Wakanda Forever will be many things. A continuation of one of the most important movies in comic book history. An action-packed blockbuster that will introduce multiple future players in the MCU. But most importantly, it will be a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, his family, and the world he and everyone involved brought to life.

Emotions will run high, and tears will be shed. It is important to remember that in Wakandan culture, "Death is not the end. It is more of a jumping-off point."

This franchise will celebrate its past while jumping into the future in theaters on November 11.