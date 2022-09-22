Will Black Panther 2 Win an Oscar? New Report Reveals Likelihood

When Black Panther was first released in 2018, the movie was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. People loved the film; the world it created, heroes it introduced, and villains it explored. It quickly became one of the biggest Marvel Studios projects of all time.

The film even went on to win three different Oscars, a first for the MCU. The categories in which Black Panther won included Best Costume, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.

With Wakanda Forever just around the corner, many are wondering if the highly anticipated sequel will be as successful as the original. Could it walk away with more Oscars for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Well, now a report has been released which attempted to calculate the odds of that happening.

Wakanda's Oscar Odds

Marvel

Senior awards editor Clayton Davis of Variety has released his report ranking the likelihood of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever winning an Academy Award, aka, an Oscar, in various categories.

Davis' rankings in each category are as follows:

Best Picture: 12th most likely

Best Director: Ryan Coogler ranks at 21st most likely winner

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald ranks at 10th most likely

Best Adapted Screenplay - Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole's work sits at 11th most likely

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Basset is at 10th place, Dominique Thorn at 31st, Danai Gurira sits at 35th, and Lupita Nyong'o at 37th.

When it comes to both Best Actor and Best Actress, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke were both left unranked, meaning they are unlikely to get a nomination.

Martin Freeman was also considered for Supporting Actor but was left unranked.

Neither Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness nor Thor: Love and Thunder even made honorable mentions.

A previous report was made last year for Eternals, but none of the predictions won an Oscar—which isn't all that shocking given the film's reception.

Can Wakanda Forever Pull Of An Oscar?

What isn’t included in those predictions are any of the categories the first film won. If there were any, they are likely to get the most, and that would certainly be where.

A perfect example is Best Costume Design. Not only was that aspect of the original movie top-notch, but it also seems Wakanda Forever may even surpass it. Just look at the blue Midnight Angel suit for proof, with an honorable mention to Nakia’s wild green outfit coming in just behind.

As for all of those other categories, it’s not a surprise that Wakanda Forever’s chances are slim to none. The Academy is well known to have a bias against both superheroes and big blockbuster events. They win sometimes, but it's certainly not the norm.

Of course, it would be great for that to finally start changing. There have been more than a few MCU movies fully deserving of the recognition; fingers crossed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is able to break that barrier even further.

Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.