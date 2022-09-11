Black Panther 2: First Look at Comic-Accurate Midnight Angels Costume (Photos)

So much was shown to audiences in the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, such as Michaela Coel's Aneka in a brand new outfit. Fans of the comics knew it as the uniform of the Midnight Angels, an elite faction within the Dora Milaje.

From the fantastic look at Aneka's costume, it looks like costume designer Ruth Carter has a chance at another Oscar. So, seeing these costumes on full display at this year's D23 Expo was pleasant for fans.

These displays even showed an aspect of one costume not fully seen in the trailer yet.

Flight of Midnight Angels

costume designer Ruth Carter's work for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that was put on display.

However, a closer look reveals an additional piece to one costume not seen in the trailer.

A new helmet comes with the costume for Michaela Coel's Aneka.

It also shows the two knives that Aneka wields in the trailer, albeit without their tech-based glow.

Including the helmet, the costume now looks nearly identical to the Midnight Angel Armor used by Aneka in the comics, alongside her love interest, Ayo.

It’s possible that audiences could also see Florence Kasumba's Ayo wearing this same set of armor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Turmoil Within Wakanda?

The debut of this armor in the comics marked a time when T'Challa's rule over Wakanda was its most unstable with the people losing faith in the royals.

Ayo and Aneka were among those people, two members of the Dora Milaje who stole prototypes of the Midnight Angel Armor, all so they could help the people of Wakanda whom they felt the royal family ignored. It could be that, after the untimely death of T'Challa, a similar loss of faith arose.

Could a similar subplot be present in Wakanda Forever, as audiences see Aneka also wearing this armor? It would then have greater meaning when Wakanda once again unites under one banner against Namor and his kingdom.

Fans will find out the meaning of this armor when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in theaters on November 11.