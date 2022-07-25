Watch: Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Reveals New IMAX Trailer

Black Panther 2 Trailer Goes IMAX

IMAX released an expanded aspect ratio version of the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which just premiered during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

This trailer provides an expanded aspect ratio for all the new footage shown from Black Panther 2, giving a better look at both Wakanda and Atlantis

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

