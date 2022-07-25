Comic-Con: Every MCU & DC Announcement | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Watch: Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Reveals New IMAX Trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever iMAX Trailer
By Richard Nebens

Black Panther 2 Trailer Goes IMAX

IMAX released an expanded aspect ratio version of the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which just premiered during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

This trailer provides an expanded aspect ratio for all the new footage shown from Black Panther 2, giving a better look at both Wakanda and Atlantis

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Watch: Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New IMAX Trailer

Watch: Doctor Strange 2 Reveals New IMAX Trailer

Thor 4 Reveals Expanded Look at Muscular Chris Hemsworth In New IMAX Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home: New IMAX Trailer Reveals Better Look at Green Goblin Glider

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Chris Pratt Hints at Multiverse Possibilities After Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Disney Teases ‘Exciting’ New MCU Heroes In Marvel’s Thunderbolts Movie
Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Reveals the Most Exciting Part of Disney+ Spin-off
Natalie Portman’s Marvel Return Just Got a Bit More Likely

TRENDING

MCU Multiverse Saga: Marvel Confirms 11 New Releases In Phase 6
First Footage of Emilia Clarke's Marvel Character Released (Trailer Description)
Marvel Confirms Elizabeth Olsen's Post-WandaVision Disney+ Return
Marvel Finally Reveals Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Gets Booed at Comic-Con Over Superman Response