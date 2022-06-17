Black Panther 2 Promotion Spotted In Theater Ahead of First Trailer

The year only has two Marvel Studios films left to go. First up is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which looks to be a colorful, fun, and terrifying adventure thanks to Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Then comes the much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will feature Letitia Wright’s Shuri coming into a bigger role, Riri Williams entering the MCU fold, and the advanced nation going up against one of its biggest threats: Namor.

Namor has long been known to be one of Black Panther’s biggest enemies. His underwater nation is his everything—both the city and the people he protects. Tenoch Huerta, the man who will be bringing the character to life, recently revealed how he started learning a Mayan language for the role; a level of dedication true to the Marvel persona he’s set to embody.

Only weeks ago, a rumor indicated that the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to land on Friday, June 10, at some point during the fourth game of the 2022 NBA Finals. Sadly, those hopes were crushed thanks to Disney’s President of Marketing, Asah Ayaz, debunking those reports.

Now, it looks like fans might be able to start getting their hopes up once again. Maybe.

First Black Panther 2 Promotion Spotted In the Wild

Marvel

Thanks to a new video posted on Twitter by user @StanOficial, a theater employee can be seen putting out a promotional standee for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a Cinemark location in California.

This is the first legitimate sign that the sequel's marketing campaign is now beginning, suggesting that a trailer for the Letitia Wright-led film is on the horizon.

Unfortunately, the poster on display isn’t the most exciting piece of art to market the upcoming sequel with. After all, it’s simply an enlarged version of the film’s logo, which has been floating around the internet for months now.

Marvel

When Will the First Trailer Release?

When it comes to the average window between an MCU movie’s first trailer and release date, past examples show it can be anywhere between 142 to 204 days. As of this writing, it is 148 days until Wakanda Forever lands in theaters.

It’s certainly not code-red just yet. Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t get its first teaser until 116 days out. And Thor: Love and Thunder holds the record at 92 days.

When it comes to Black Panther 2, it is also in a unique spot of having already aired some footage to some lucky convention-goers—which was something not afforded to either No Way Home or Love and Thunder.

So when can fans expect to see a proper trailer in the wild? A good bet would be for it to land in the next two weeks so that it can play alongside Chris Hemsworth's latest Thor film on July 8.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.