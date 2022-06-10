Black Panther 2 Reveals First Look at Letitia Wright's Shuri (Photo)

Given the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, fans have known for quite some time that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a unique movie. It’s undoubtedly gone through many changes, not to mention that production has had more than one setback as they tried to make it all a reality. Even with all the struggles they’ve had, the film is set to hit its release date later this year.

While it hasn’t been officially revealed yet, rumors suggest that when Wakanda comes back to the big screen, they’ll be dealing with Namor—the leader of the underwater nation of Atlantis. In the comics, the two have a very antagonistic relationship, so their appearance wouldn’t be a stretch.

The person who will likely be leading the charge against their threat is Letitia Wright's Shuri. Rumor has it that she will also be the one to pick up the titular mantle of the Black Panther as she fills the role her late on-screen brother, Boseman's T'Challa, played for years.

While fans are still waiting for the project's first trailer, new images of some key characters have been revealed.

New Look At Shuri and Okoye

Thanks to some newly discovered Sprite merchandise, fans now have their first look at Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Shuri is dressed in a fancy-looking purple suit that has a notable Wakandan style to it, while sporting a new haircut. A tattoo of sorts is on her right hand, and her left wrist bears her Kimoyo Beads.

Also shown is Okoye, who looks almost identical to how she's been portrayed in her last three MCU appearances.

Shuri Gets a new Look, Okoye Remains the Same

Out of the two, Shuri is the only character who is sporting a new look. She remains stylish, but what sticks out the most is the new haircut as she trades in her longer locks for a shorter and curlier style. Her outfit is also a little more casual than the ones seen throughout 2018's Black Panther.

The princess is also donning what seems to be a new decorative tattoo, but what it represents is not clear.

As for Okoye, she looks exactly the same, with what seems like no differences on the surface in this image. Hopefully, at some point in the movie, she’ll get an updated look after her outfit stayed mostly the same in Black Panther and both subsequent Avengers movies.

Sadly, these pictures don’t really give any more information or context as to what will happen in the anticipated sequel. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait very long to see what’s in store for them.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.