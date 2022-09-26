MCU: Replacement Black Panther Suit Gets Spoiled by Funko (Photos)

Heading into most MCU movies, there's always some sort of theory or mystery; and Marvel Studios' next big-screen film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is no different.

Since the sequel didn't recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa but included the hero's passing in the script, the big question is just who Wakanda's new Black Panther will be.

While the theories range from Winston Duke's M'Baku to Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, one of the leading candidates has always been T'Challa's sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.

Even though Marvel Studios, and Black Panther 2's marketing, has yet to confirm the next Panther's identity, a new toy leak has offered fans a first look at the Black Panther costume for Wakanda Forever, along with some clues as to who it belongs to.

Funko Reveals Black Panther 2 Costume

A Funko Pop has spoiled a first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's new Black Panther suit.

Pop N Funko Pops, a retailer in Anaheim, CA, shared photos of the newly-unveiled figure:

A close-up look at the Funko in its box was posted on Instagram:

While this Funko is a spoiler, Marvel fans have seen this suit before.

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended with a quick look at the next Black Panther whose suit sports the same silver and gold detailing as the newly revealed Funko.

This Funko reveal also supports the theory that the next Black Panther will be Letitia Wright's Shuri, especially since the panther mask's facial markings mirror that of her own.

Is Shuri Wakanda's New Black Panther?

This isn't the only hint that Marvel audiences have recently received about Shuri assuming the mantle.

In a newly published interview, Letitia Wright revealed that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler had talked with her about Shuri becoming the Black Panther back in 2017.

However, it's still worth noting that the Funko didn't confirm Shuri's status as the new hero.

While that certainly seems to be the case, given the creative integration of her traditional markings, as well as details from her brother's suit and those which she previously designed, Wakanda Forever may still have some surprises in store.

Regardless, the reveal of this collectible is yet another sign that Black Panther 2 marketing is ramping up. Fans should expect to see and hear more about this anticipated film in the coming weeks.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11.