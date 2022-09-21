Black Panther 2 Ramps Up Marketing Ahead of New Trailer

On November 11, Marvel Studios' 2022 theatrical slate, along with Phase 4 of the MCU, will draw to a close with Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This long-awaited sequel to 2018's Black Panther is unique in that the film mirrors what the franchise's cast and crew experienced in learning to carry on following T'Challa's Chadwick Boseman's passing.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revealed a powerhouse trailer for the November film, offering audiences and critics a glimpse of what to expect. But apart from an exclusive clip shown at the D23 Expo, merchandise for Black Panther 2 has shown more from the sequel than footage from Marvel Studios itself.

Marvel

Even though that continues to be the case, a new batch of merchandise suggests that a second trailer can't be too far behind.

Black Panther 2 Merch Signals Start of Marketing

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, new Loungefly bags for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are on the way, suggesting that promotion is ramping up ahead of the sequel's November 11 release.

These new releases from the Funko-owned Loungefly consist of a Black Panther mini backpack with a panther-inspired geometric design, as well as a cosplay mini backpack themed after Okoye's battle outfit.

Loungefly

Separate zip-around wallets matching each of these designs will be available as well.

This Black Panther 2 merchandise is far from the first Marvel fans have seen in recent days and in lieu of a second trailer.

A spoilery Wakanda Forever LEGO set, featuring much of the sequel's cast in an action-filled scene, recently made its way online.

It was soon followed by a Marvel Legends series toy set revealing Riri Williams' Black Panther 2 Ironheart suit.

The fact that merchandise is beginning to reveal more about the upcoming film than Marvel Studios, Black Panther 2's second trailer can't be far behind. While the exact date of the trailer release has yet to be announced, the studio has released two other theatrical films in 2022 already, offering insight as to when to expect the film's final marketing push.

For instance, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released its second trailer on February 13. This was 82 days (2 months and 23 days) out from the film's theatrical release.

Thor: Love and Thunder had a shorter window, releasing its second trailer only 46 days (1 month and 15 days) away from its theatrical debut.

As of today, Black Panther 2 is exactly 51 days (1 month and 21 days) away from its November 11 release.

When To Expect Black Panther 2's Second Trailer?

Given the timeframe between Doctor Strange 2's second trailer and its release, Wakanda Forever's next trailer or teaser could drop at any time.

However, in five days, Black Panther 2 will be on par with the Thor 4 model. And, if it does release five days from now, the trailer will premiere on a Monday, allowing it to lead the news cycle without cannibalizing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's end-of-the-week conversation.

Still, it's worth noting that an MCU movie doesn't necessarily need a lengthy promotional campaign.

Despite the fact that Thor 4 wasn't on par with Ragnarok's reception and the film's second trailer dropped just weeks out from its release, the studio had no complaints at the box office on opening weekend.

In fact, it seems that Marvel Studios learned a few lessons from how spoilery Doctor Strange 2's teasers and trailers proved to be. And, if a short and sweet window worked for Thor 4, why not Wakanda Forever?

But even though time may not be an issue for Black Panther 2, there's another factor at play, which is MCU's presence on Disney+.

Since Marvel has Werewolf by Night releasing on October 13, along with the rest of She-Hulk to promote, the studio surely doesn't want the Black Panther sequel taking up all of the oxygen.

This is further evidence as to why the film's next big teaser will likely arrive in the coming days.

While the MCU faithful will have to wait and see, due to how revealing Wakanda Forever's merchandise has been thus far, the trailer better be sooner rather than later.

Neither the fans nor Marvel Studios want toys and accessories to be the means by which audiences learn about this film. And, even though a shorter campaign worked for Love and Thunder, it may not be the best course amidst a crowded Disney+ slate and the current spoiler culture.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11.