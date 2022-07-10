Thor: Love and Thunder Opens Strong, But Mixed Reviews Could Hurt Totals

The fourth installment in the Thor franchise has been released globally in theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder marks Chris Hemsworth's 8th time donning the suit with either Mjolnir or Stormbreaker. It is also Taika Waititi's second directorial performance in the MCU and re-introduces Jane Foster after being sidelined since 2014's Thor: The Dark World.

Similar to The Dark World, Love and Thunder is getting mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film sits at 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, and received a B+ CinemaScore from audiences. A B+ CinemaScore translates to the lowest of any previous Thor movie.

Regardless of the reception, the Thor franchise has continually grossed more money at the opening weekend box office. Thor opened to $65.7 million, followed by $85.7 million by The Dark World, and $122 million by Thor: Ragnorak. Thor's latest adventure looks to continue the trend.

Thor 4 Breaks Franchise Box Office Records

Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder grossed an estimated $143 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. This marks the highest opening for a Thor film, the 12th highest MCU opening, and the third-highest opening weekend of 2022.

Love and Thunder also earned the highest opening weekend ever for an MCU film released in July. Beating out films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Taika Waiti's second Thor installment also brought in $159 million internationally, bringing the worldwide gross to $302 million in its opening weekend.

The aforementioned B+ CinemaScore could be a sign of the future of Love and Thunder's box office performance. For example, May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened at a whopping $187 million, received a similar B+ CinemaScore, and only saw a 2.19x multiple off its opening, resulting in $411 million currently at the domestic box office.

On the other side of the CinemaScore coin, Spider-Man: No Way Home received an A+ CinemaScore, opened to a historic $260 million, and saw a 3.1x multiple of its opening, earning it $804.7M at the domestic box office.

Even on a smaller scale, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings received an A CinemaScore and ended up earning nearly 3x multiple off its $75.3M opening, totaling a $224.5M domestic gross.

Developing...