MCU: LEGO Spoils New Black Panther vs. Namor Battle (Photo)

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to give fans their first look at the MCU's take on Namor the Sub-Mariner, who will be played by Tenoch Huerta in the character's live-action debut. This new anti-hero will play a key role in the proceedings for Black Panther 2, all while Wakanda makes the difficult decision of who will be the new Black Panther after the death of King T'Challa.

Footage from the first teaser trailer for Black Panther 2 showed some intense action between the Wakandans and Namor's home country, Talocan, as the underwater nation wages all-out war against their African neighbors. Rumors have pointed to an incident with Dominique Thorne's Ironheart kicking off this fight as the young heroine teams up with Shuri and Wakanda to help protect the nation from danger.

Marvel

Now, a leaked image from an upcoming LEGO set has spoiled some of that battle ahead of Black Panther 2's release, teasing a new round of action with the heir to Tony Stark's MCU legacy.

Namor Vs. Black Panther in New LEGO Set

Warning - this article may contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Instagram user @underscorezeus shared a leaked image of a LEGO set depicting a spoiler-filled scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel

The set is titled "Black Panther: War on the Water," showing a massive ship surrounded by Wakandan ships in the air around it. M'Baku and Okoye are on the top of the ship while the new Black Panther jumps towards King Namor, and Ironheart flies towards the battle from the side as well.

The full image can be seen in the post below:

When Will the New Black Panther Finally Be Revealed?

This set certainly looks like a location that would hold the final battle of an MCU movie, or at the very least, one of the bigger fight scenes to end the film's first or second act. But considering it features Ironheart's Mark II armor, it's more likely that this fight will take place once her character is set more firmly into the story after her introduction.

Also of note in this image is that there is no sign of an unmasked Shuri, further leading fans to believe that she'll take over the role of the Black Panther following King T'Challa's death in Black Panther 2. This is something that Marvel has tried its best to keep a secret through interviews and its promotional run, but should Shuri be the one to take over the mantle, it would make sense considering her royal status as T'Challa's sister.

While this LEGO set teases some exciting action, it's difficult to tell how it will fit into the movie itself, even after fans potentially saw this massive vehicle for a split second in the first Black Panther 2 trailer. What's confirmed, however, is that Namor and the Wakandans are in for a brutal battle against one another as Phase 4 comes to an end.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.