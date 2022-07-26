New LEGO Set Might've Revealed the MCU's Next Black Panther (Photos)

There was a lot to take in when it came to Marvel Studios’ announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Of course, there’s the reveal of Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, then the shocking episode count of Daredevil: Born Again, and even an official unveiling of Thunderbolts. Surprisingly, one of the biggest parts of the company’s panel wasn’t a new project but rather the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The emotional first footage of the highly anticipated sequel featured Wakanda reeling from the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. It also showed the world’s first look at Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the film's antagonist.

One of the biggest mysteries of the upcoming movie is who will take on the mantle of the Black Panther. At the end of the new teaser, somebody can be seen in a newly designed Panther suit—but the identity of the wearer is not revealed.

Now, some newly revealed LEGO sets may have accidentally given away the answer to this lingering question.

New Black Panther Revealed?

Some new LEGO sets from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were discovered on the LEGO instructions app, potentially revealing who takes on the mantle of Black Panther.

The first is ‘76211 Shuri’s Sunbird’, which seems to be Letitia Wright’s new ride in the film. The set piece also includes Ironheart, what looks like Nakia, and an Atlantean:

LEGO

Then there’s ‘76212 Shuri’s Lab’, which also comes with T’Challa’s old suit:

LEGO

Finally, there’s ‘76213 King Namor’s Throne Room’, a set that comes with Namor, another Atlantean, and Shuri:

LEGO

If one looks closely at the Shuri Minifigure, it sure does look like she is wearing a Black Panther suit:

LEGO

Comparing what was seen in the brief tease in the latest trailer, the Panther suit does look reasonably similar. Notably, the gold detailing is comparable between the two:

Marvel Studios

Is Shuri Under the Black Panther Suit?

Letitia Wright has been the top candidate to take on the mantle for a long time. The character has a history of doing just that in the comics, not to mention how she’s directly related to T’Challa, so Shuri makes perfect sense.

Some doubts arose when the actress behind the character became embroiled in controversy on set. Many thought the outcome could be adjusted by the time the project hit theaters.

When it comes to who else may be a candidate in the race to be the Black Panther, top choices include M’Baku, Okoye, and Nakia. The figure seen at the end of the trailer has a slender frame, so the odds of M’Baku fitting in that shape are low.

Fans will just have to wait until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits on November 11 to know for sure. Though maybe Marvel will surprise audiences and save the reveal for the eventual second trailer.