Watch: Marvel Comic-Con Audience's Crazy Reactions to Avengers 5 & 6 Reveals

Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con this year after three years of absence. In 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced all the Phase 4 including projects like Black Widow, WandaVision, and Loki.

Many plans shifted after that hopeful panel when the global pandemic broke out in 2020. After several years of delays, swapping dates, and box office uncertainty, the 2022 SDCC panel was shaping up to reset audiences' expectations.

After years of speculating when the fifth Avengers film would be released, fans were finally treated with an official release date for not just The Kang Dynasty, but Secret Wars too.

Marvel's Comic-Con Panel Video Shows Phase 6 Craziness

Marvel

The devoted fans that waited in line for hours for a chance at getting into Hall H weren't disappointed by Marvel Studios' panel.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled the end of Phase 4, an entirely new Phase 5, and left fans in awe at the sixth and final phase of the Multiverse Saga.

During the following video, fans are heard letting out a collective gasp when Feige says, "If you guys wouldn't mind looking ahead a little bit with me to Phase 6."

Marvel Wins San Diego Comic-Con

Does anyone remember the Shazam 2 trailer? No? Neither does anyone else.

After tempering expectations when a report came out that Marvel Studios may save some of its big announcements for D23, fans were pleasantly surprised.

The studio treated attendees with footage from She-Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the worldwide premiere of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer.

In other news, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was booed after addressing who may not or may not be playing DC's Superman moving forward. Many fans were left disappointed that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill didn't make an appearance at the DC panel after a report came out teasing a possible arrival.

At the Marvel Studios panel, Feige explained the three-phase plan for the newly-titled Multiverse Saga. The MCU boss also shocked fans with the confirmation that Phase 4 ends this November with Wakanda Forever, and Phase 5 begins in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

If Marvel Studios decides to return once again to Hall H in 2023, fans can expect Phase 6 to fill out its empty timeline.