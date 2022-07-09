Marvel Confirms Exact TIME of MCU ‘Mega-Panel’ This Month

Whenever Marvel Studios makes big announcements about its upcoming slate of projects, the excitement felt by fans is both extreme and contagious. Sadly, with COVID and the pandemic, events like that have been happening a whole lot less. The biggest occasion of recent memory was back at SDCC in 2019, where they announced nearly all of Phase 4. Then there was the odd showcase during an investor meeting in 2020, with a more traditional, yet smaller, showcase on Disney+ Day in 2021.

Thankfully, it seems that the studio is ramping up for some big announcements. For the first time in three years, Marvel Studios will be making their way back to Comic-Con San Diego. Not only will they be returning for their iconic Hall H panel, but they’ll even have a second massive panel dedicated to their animation projects.

But when will fans be able to expect these juicy new announcements? With the convention two weeks away, the exact time and date for the big MCU event have now finally been revealed.

Marvel Studios 'Mega-Panel' at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

As reported by Deadline, the official time for Marvel Studios' big San Diego Comic-Con panel has been announced.

Marvel Studios will once again take over Hall H on Saturday, July 23, at 5pm PST, and is described as a "mega-panel" by the outlet. In the report, the MCU's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk were both mentioned to be part of the presentation––though, that's likely only a portion of what will be talked about.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The event will only run for an hour, which is 30 minutes less than the time Marvel Studios spent on stage in 2019.

On top of their big Hall H panel, the big studio will have an entirely separate one the day prior for its animation projects, including X-Men '97, Marvel Zombies, What If...?, and more.

The studio is also expected to be saving some announcements for both Disney+ day and D23 in early September.

What's Ahead for Marvel Fans?

Now the big question remains, - besides both Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk, what can fans expect?

Given Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s recent tease of a Phase 5 Roadmap, SDCC would be the perfect place to unveil those plans. There are plenty of questions about when movies such as Fantastic Four or Captain America 4 will be released, which fans are anxious to know the answers to.

Then there’s the M-word: Mutants. Could this finally be the year where Marvel reveals their plans with the iconic characters?

The studio is likely to showcase footage of projects which have already been filmed, which leaves many possibilities; Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and more.

Despite how exciting their SDCC presence may seem, it is important to keep expectations in check. They still have Disney+ day and D23 to save announcements for.

No matter what, however, fans are bound to get some exciting announcements across all of the different events.

She-Hulk hits Disney+ on August 17, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands in theaters on November 11.