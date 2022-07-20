Marvel Studios’ 2022 Comic-Con Event Receives Disappointing Update

For the first time in three years, Marvel Studios will be back on stage at San Diego Comic-Con to tease what’s on the way for Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond. As the franchise continues to build with more than a dozen movies and TV shows in Phase 4 alone, expectations are high to see what Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and company have in store for this event.

Before the pandemic, Marvel Studios stole the show at Comic-Con with announcements regarding the start of Phase 4, which blew up the internet and the event itself as the MCU’s slate grew exponentially. Starting off with the reveal of WandaVision on Disney+ and ending with a bang thanks to news about Mahershala Ali’s Blade becoming a reality, Marvel fans were left immensely satisfied with what to expect for the future.

Now, nearly that entire announced slate has come and gone in theaters and on Disney+, with the expectations equally high for what Marvel will do at its first live Comic-Con panel in three years.

However, according to the latest update teasing what’s in store for the weekend, the amount of news on the way from the MCU may be somewhat disappointing.

Marvel Studios Staying Conservative at SDCC?

Marvel

Deadline revealed that Marvel Studios may not bring as much news as originally expected during its panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which takes place from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

The studio is expected to bring looks for November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and next month's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but there may not be much more from other entries. The belief is that Marvel plans to save some of the bigger announcements for this year's D23, specifically pertaining to newer projects.

What Will Come for Marvel at Comic-Con 2022?

Marvel Studios usually makes some of the biggest announcements of any studio in the game at San Diego Comic-Con, which is what fans were expecting again for the event's first run since 2019. However, Marvel appears to be taking it easier at this event, even as disappointing as that news may be for fans both at the event and watching from home.

Looking at what's expected to be a part of Marvel's panel, it makes logical sense for the two entries mentioned to take the spotlight for the time being as the next big projects in theaters and on Disney+. She-Hulk will bring one of the MCU's most exciting new characters to the Disney+ sphere in less than a month, introducing some veterans along for the ride, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows up on one of the MCU's most successful solo movies ever.

Unfortunately, the disappointing part is that some of the movies and shows that are still shrouded in mystery will likely remain that way through the weekend.

All three of next year's sequels have plenty of exciting developments still in store, and production on Blade is still almost as much in the dark right now as it was when it was first announced at Comic-Con 2019. On top of that, Fantastic Four is still searching for its director and its highly-anticipated leading quartet of actors while Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 still stands as one of the MCU's most hyped new entries.

Whatever happens at Comic-Con this weekend, Marvel Studios will certainly bring enough to keep fans excited for the near future. And if it means that more goodies are still in store for D23 in September, then Marvel Studios will have the attention of the entire movie world that weekend.