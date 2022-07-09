Black Panther 2 Will Reportedly Make ‘Big Waves’ This Month

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has its work cut out for it. The original film from 2018 was incredibly successful and quite groundbreaking, which already makes it a tough act to follow. Not only that, but the film needs to properly move the stories of a half-dozen characters forward in meaningful ways and also introduce new ones into the mix.

But perhaps the biggest thing that Black Panther 2 needs to accomplish is deal with the legacy of the franchise's lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020 before cameras began rolling on the sequel.

Marvel Studios will take San Diego Comic Con by storm this year, with fans hopeful for announcements that match the volume of the dizzying array of new projects that were revealed at the last SDCC in 2019. The studio is expected to return to Hall H at Comic-Con to make its big presentation on the MCU's future, with installments such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. expected to be discussed.

Of course, studio president Kevin Feige and company will also be attending the con to discuss their next feature film - Wakanda Forever.

A Splashy Black Panther 2 Presentation

Marvel

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con will "make big waves with its upcoming new movies (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Disney+ series (She-Hulk), but it will keep some powder dry for D23 in early September."

The panel will take place on Saturday, July 23, with the exact time to be announced at a later date.

What Will Black Panther 2 Bring to Comic-Con?

2022's San Diego Comic-Con will be the first full version of the show in three whole years. Looking back, fans might recall that Marvel Studios announced a huge number of projects last time for both Disney+ and cinemas. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder out in theaters, every single entry from that announcement in 2019 has been released.

Marvel also had quite the showing at Disney Investor Day in late 2020, but that was merely using a pre-recorded webcast and shouldn't be compared with the huge energy of an SDCC panel.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being the next film on the docket, much of the fanfare at Comic-Con will surely be placed upon the upcoming sequel. It seems likely that at least some of the main cast members will be present on stage and that some footage gets shown to the crowd (which may or may not be officially released online afterward).

This is Marvel Studios' grand return to the stage. MCU fans would be wise to board the hype train with everything pointing towards the studio going big this year.

As Deadline did mention, Disney will likely want Marvel to hold some reveals back for D23 in September. However, and especially considering that this is the first major fan event since 2019, Feige will have more of his fair share of surprises up his sleeve at SDCC.

As mentioned above, the panel will be held on July 23 and if things hold to tradition, it will likely start in the early-to-mid evening.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on November 11.