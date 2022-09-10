First Black Panther 2 Clip Released at D23

To say Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some big shoes to fill would be the understatement of the year. The upcoming MCU sequel not only has to follow up one of the most beloved films of the last ten years, but also has to seamlessly transition from one hero to another, while honoring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.

While this may seem like a lofty task, judging from the film's first trailer shown off at San Diego Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler and the movie's cast have their heads in the right place. The project is mere weeks away at this point, but much of it is still shrouded in secrecy.

But that is the case no longer - at least to the extent it was - as Wakanda Forever took the stage at this year's D23 Studio Showcase.

Another Look at Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got another moment in the spotlight at the D23 Marvel Studios Showcase, with a first clip revealed from the sequel.

The footage shown exclusively to attendees offers a glimpse at a UN meeting, in which various nations around the world are frustrated with Wakanda for selling Vibranium on the open market. This leads to the Queen saying "The dangerous potential of vibranium, but the dangerous potential of you.”

From there it is noted that Wakanda's protector (Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa) is gone before going into an elaborate fight scene between the Dora Milaje and a large group of soldiers.

From the extended scene being shown off on the big stage, Marvel Studios pulled the curtain back on a Wakanda Forever sizzle reel that featured a lengthy look at Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Submariner in action going up against Winston Duke's M'Baku.

Those at the Anaheim-based event were told that the upcoming sequel will focus on the rest of the world attempting to conquer resources from Wakanda, with the African nation at its weakest point.

Where is Wakanda Forever Headed?

Despite being less than two months out before Wakanda Forever hits theaters, there are still plenty of question marks hanging above the Marvel Studios sequel. However, some of those blanks were filled in with the D23 showcase of the film.

It seems the main drive of the plot (at least on an international level) will be having to do with the bevy of resources that Wakanda has thrived upon for generations. This is a country that, with the passing of its fearless leader in T'Challa, is not in a vulnerable place. Also, add in the fact that after the events of Black Panther in which the world became privy to just how good the Wakandans had it, and one can see why there is a mad dash to capitalize.

This will be the first time since Avengers: Endgame that fans will see Wakanda, meaning that a lot has seemingly changed, and that looks to be a driving force behind what will make the Wakanda Forever plot machine spin.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.