Disney Reveals New Posters for 12 Biggest Black Panther 2 Characters

Following the confirmation of T'Challa's death in the MCU, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to highlight a massive ensemble from both the African nation and Talocan while still honoring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman. 

Marketing for the sequel has heavily focused on the different heroes and villains from Wakanda and Talocan, with its official theater standee showcasing the nine most important characters from the film. 

Wakanda Forever's main trailer also revealed that the movie will attempt to balance the stories of the main characters, as evidenced by the fact that it is one of the longest Marvel movies ever

Now, the different characters who will take the spotlight in the sequel is being celebrated via a fresh batch of posters. 

Black Panther 2 Character Posters Officially Arrive

Disney officially unveiled a new batch of character posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, showcasing fresh looks at the 12 main characters of the sequel like Shuri, Namor, and more. 

Tenoch Huerta's Namor looks menacing in this new poster: 

Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Black Panther 2
Letitia Wright's Shuri is ready to defend Wakanda against the forces of Talocan: 

Letitia Wright as Shuri, Black Panther 2
Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia is ready to honor T'Challa by doing whatever it takes to protect the Wakandans: 

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Black Panther 2
Danai Gurira's Okoye is expected to lead the Dora Milaje against the Talocans: 

Danai Gurira as Okoye, Black Panther 2
Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is poised to help the Wakandans win the war: 

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Black Panther 2
Aneka of the Midnight Angels is set to have an impactful MCU debut in the sequel: 

Aneka, Black Panther 2
Florence Kasumba's Ayo is set to have a major role in the sequel, following a memorable performance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Black Panther
Winston Duke's M'Baku is stepping up to protect his people in Wakanda Forever

Winston Duke as M'Baku, Black Panther 2
Attuma, a known warlord from the comics, is primed to seize every opportunity for Talocan in the battle against Wakanda: 

Attuma, Black Panther 2
Namora, the cousin of Namor, looks stunning in this new poster: 

Namora, Black Panther 2
Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, while mourning T'Challa's death, is set to lead Wakanda into battle in the sequel:

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Black Panther 2
Martin Freeman's Everett Ross is set to return to aid Wakanda in any way that he can in the sequel:

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Black Panther 2
