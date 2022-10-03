Disney Releases 6 New Official Posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As it inches closer to its premiere, marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been ramping up in the past weeks. Recently, a stunning theatre standee showcased a brand new look at the sequel's main cast alongside a history-making credit for Namor star Tenoch Huerta.

In addition, incredible new magazine covers from Empire showcased Wakanda Forever's main cast alongside a slew of interviews that teased what to expect in the movie. Disney also announced a historic partnership with Target to promote the sequel, revealing exclusive merchandise ahead of its release.

Now, a closer look at fresh new posters for Black Panther 2 has been unveiled.

Black Panther 2 Posters are Taking the Spotlight

Following the release of an epic new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, six new posters for the highly-anticipated MCU sequel were released.

Enemies and allies assemble in this new poster for Wakanda Forever from Marvel Studios:

Marvel Studios

Shuri and Namor take center stage in this new IMAX poster, with only half of Namor's face visible behind his spear:

IMAX

Wakanda's main protagonists are ready to take the fight to Namor and Talocan in this stunning poster from Dolby:

Dolby

Namor stands tall over Wakanda in this incredible poster from RealD 3D:

RealD 3D

ScreenX may have confirmed that Okoye is part of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of the best of the Dora Milaje:

Screen X

A sneak peek at the new Black Panther is highlighted in this new 4DX poster:

4DX

Black Panther 2's Posters Preview Sequel's Visual Glory

This latest batch of Wakanda Forever posters offers an incredible preview of the sequel's visual masterpiece.

The fact that every poster featured the film's main cast further cements that the sequel is an ensemble movie, making it likely that every prominent cast member will be given the chance to shine. This could be the reason behind Black Panther 2's lengthy runtime that Disney and Marvel already confirmed.

Moreover, Shuri and Namor serving as the central figures in the poster should serve as a tease of an emotional yet powerful clash between the two. Although the trailer didn't really confirm if Shuri is the next Black Panther, it would make sense if she will eventually take the mantle, thus setting the stage for her to defend Wakanda against Talocan with all her might.

Meanwhile, the confirmation from ScreenX's poster that Okoye will be part of the Midnight Angels clearly suggests that Florence Kasumba's Ayo could end up becoming the leader of the Dora Milaje when the sequel's credits roll.

Whatever the case, Wakanda Forever is set to have massive ramifications across the MCU, and fans will witness them when the movie premieres in theaters on Friday, November 11.