New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Standee Celebrates 9 Main Characters

Marvel Studios is a mere few weeks from its final theatrical release of the year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will also help to close out the MCU's Phase 4 slate. With over half a dozen characters taking the spotlight in this highly-anticipated sequel, Marvel Studios looks to deliver a special story that expands the legacy of Wakanda in the MCU.

Without the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Wakanda Forever will turn its attention to the Wakandan royal family and other important players in the country's leadership circle. The sequel's promotional tour has shown off various looks at these heroes, along with centering on Tenoch Huerta's exciting MCU debut as Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Now, as fans slowly inch closer to the November 11 release date for Black Panther 2, Marvel Studios has offered a look at one piece of promo material on its way to theaters to help promote the MCU's 30th movie.

Black Panther 2 Standee Set to Come to Theaters

Marvel

Drissi Advertising shared a look at a new theater standee promoting Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuts on November 11.

Featured are nine of the sequel's main characters, including (from left to right, starting on top):

Letitia Wright's Shuri stands at the top with her arms crossed, set to likely take over the role of the Black Panther in this movie from her late brother, T'Challa. Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia will take on more responsibility in this sequel while mourning T'Challa's passing, which will even include becoming more of a warrior. After making a surprise appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Florence Kasumba's Ayo will be back as the second-in-command for the Dora Milaje protecting Wakanda. Leading the way for the Dora will be Danai Gurira's Okoye, who helped lead Wakanda through The Blip and will continue to do so in this new era. Winston Duke's M'Baku will have an increased role in Black Panther 2 as the Jabari tribe works to reingratiate themselves into the rest of their nation with plenty of challenges ahead. Angela Bassett's Ramonda already showed some of the emotion that she'll have to process throughout Black Panther 2, facing the pressure to lead Wakanda while also protecting her family after so much loss. Tenoch Huerta will make his first MCU appearance as Namor the Sub-Mariner, serving as the sequel's main villain as his nation of Talocan goes to war against their neighbors in Wakanda. Alex Livinalli's Attuma stands ready to battle for Talocan. Known for being one of Namor's biggest antagonists, Attuma could potentially end up usurping Namor as the core villain in this new story. Mabel Cadena's Namora will also join the fight against Wakanda, continuing her relationship from the comics as Namor's cousin.

The full standee can be seen below:

Marvel

Black Panther 2 Promo Tour Moving Forward

With just over six weeks remaining until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters, Marvel is quickly moving forward with more promo material to help get fans excited for this new story. This standee should only help in that endeavor as fans walk into theaters over the next few weeks, all while the wait continues for new looks at footage from the movie.

Thus far, the only footage from Black Panther 2 came in the sequel's trailer that officially debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, setting up an epic ride as fans got the first taste of what's to come at the end of the year.

Now, the wait continues for a second trailer to release in the near future, which should come with more story details and imagery featuring the nine main cast members from Black Panther 2. This will lead to new interviews with those cast members, which should provide even more insight into what fans should expect in this new blockbuster outing.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.