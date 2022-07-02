Letitia Wright's Shuri Gets a Makeover In New Black Panther 2 Promo Poster

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to honor the late Chadwick Boseman's legacy in the MCU while also pushing Letitia Wright's Shuri into the forefront. Although the Marvel actress was involved in controversy due to her alleged anti-vax sentiments last year, it seems that the issue has been resolved as the franchise appears to be going all in for the Wakandan princess in the sequel.

While marketing for Wakanda Forever has yet to officially begin, several leaked images from the sequel have made their way online, giving fans an early sneak peek at different characters' designs. An official wrap gift from a crew member previously teased the presence of an Aztec god while concept art gives a potential first look at Namor.

Now, the updated look of Shuri has been revealed in full in this new poster.

Shuri's New Look in Black Panther 2

Twitter user @MCU_Facility uncovered a new promotional poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, showcasing Shuri's fresh new look for the sequel.

Letitia Wright's MCU hero strikes a pose alongside Danai Gurira's Okoye:

Marvel

The Wakandan princess is wearing a more comfortable tracksuit rather than her more combat-style garb from the first movie:

Marvel

Last June, a low-res image of Shuri's new haircut was revealed via official merchandise, with the MCU hero also sporting a Wakandan tattoo on her right hand:

Marvel

Will Shuri Carry the Black Panther Mantle?

Based on the character's new suit, Shuri appears to be on more active duty in the field in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Instead of her usual Wakandan look, Shuri's new tracksuit-like costume essentially gives her more freedom to move, thus posing problems for her enemies. It's possible that T'Challa or Okoye might have trained Shuri after the events of Avengers: Endgame, transforming her into a more skilled fighter.

There's even a chance that Shuri's new suit could transform into something more, similar to how T'Challa could easily transition from his normal clothes to his Black Panther suit.

Set photos have already teased that an intense action sequence involving Shuri, Okoye, and several enemies will be featured in the sequel, and this new suit could show up in that pivotal scene.

The exact plot details of Wakanda Forever are still being kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the introduction of Namor and the Atlanteans is a major story element in the sequel.

While it is unknown how Marvel will handle T'Challa's character in the sequel, it's reasonable to assume that the likes of Shuri, Okoye, and M'Baka will all need to step up if a war between Wakanda and Atlantis is bound to happen in the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on November 11.