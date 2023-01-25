Disney+ Celebrates Black Panther 2 Streaming Release With New Trailer

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever prepares for its Disney+ release, new promotional trailers have been released to celebrate the 30th MCU movie's streaming debut.

Black Panther 2 will finally be available to stream worldwide at the start of February 2023, setting an MCU record for the most time between theatrical and streaming releases. This allowed the sequel to make the most out of its run in theaters as it approached $850 million at the global box office, giving fans an emotional second solo story out of Wakanda as the Black Panther legacy moved forward to new heights.

Although fans have had to wait longer than expected for Black Panther 2 to hit theaters, Marvel Studios made sure that the sequel got its due time on the big screen while still bringing it to fans who have waited to see it from home.

Now, with that release just about to come over the horizon, Disney and Marvel took the opportunity to share some new promos to celebrate its arrival on Disney+.

Black Panther 2 Releases New Disney+ Trailer

Marvel released a brand-new trailer to promote Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ release, with the film set to make its streaming debut on Wednesday, February 1.

The new trailer mostly focuses on Shuri's Black Panther, as she battles the forces of Talokan. The full trailer can be seen below:

Marvel Entertainment also released a behind-the-scenes video highlighting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to promote the sequel's Disney+ debut. The video largely focused on costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who shared some insight into the new costumes she helped to develop for the MCU's last Phase 4 movie.

Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda stands tall in the video and boasts the "Wakanda Forever" gesture, wearing the purple headdress and gown that she used for her speech at the United Nations meeting.

Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia and Danai Gurira's Okoye stare into the camera as they show off their outfits and weaponry. Nakia is in her green water suit while Okoye boasts her new Midnight Angel armor, both of which were designed by Shuri.

Letitia Wright takes the spotlight as Shuri in her new Black Panther costume, baring her claws and highlighting the gold and silver accents in her new outfit.

The video also showed off a table featuring dozens of artifacts that were used for both Wakanda and Talokan, largely utilizing blue and green colors to highlight Talokan's underwater locale.

Carter spoke on making the costumes "as accurate as possible" while creating an entirely new culture and civilization with Namor's Talokanil:

"We are all trying to make this as accurate as possible, but we’re creating a subculture, that Talokanil. They live underwater for thousands of years, so we went from historical reference to imagination."

She also celebrated the chance to return to Wakanda and present the nation's culture "in a futuristic way," calling it one of the highlights of her long career:

"To come back to Wakanda, to be able to present African culture in a futuristic way that was not colonized, is certainly a highlight in my career."

The full video can be seen below:

New Material On the Way for Black Panther 2

Seeing these costumes back in the spotlight only helps remind fans about how much success Black Panther 2 had in theaters, especially as it continued the excellent production quality that won numerous awards for the original Black Panther. The sequel's quartet of heroines all got to don new threads as Wakanda progressed forward, particularly with Shuri taking over the mantle of the Black Panther from her late brother, T'Challa, and adding her own flair to the suit.

As the sequel gets set to arrive on Disney+, Disney is also in the middle of promoting it for the five Oscar nominations it received, especially with Angela Bassett earning the MCU's first-ever nomination in an acting category. It will also give MCU fans a chance to dive into a full MCU rewatch on Disney+ a little more than two weeks before Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters, with Phase 4 moving into Phase 5 and expanding the boundaries of the Multiverse Saga.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1.