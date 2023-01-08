Disney+'s Black Panther 2 Release Breaks a Frustrating MCU Streaming Record

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's upcoming Disney+ release on February 1 has broken a streaming record for the MCU that ought to frustrate some fans.

While not quite on the level of 2018's record-breaking Black Panther, the recent Wakanda Forever has proven to be a hit with fans, critics, and at the box office. As of now, the sequel currently stands at a worldwide gross of $823 million, with an impressive 94% audience rating and 84% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But after almost two months in theaters, that run for Black Panther 2 is preparing to wind down with Avatar: The Way of Water now dominating the box office and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on the way next month. This of course means the sequel will soon be coming to fans' homes on Disney+ and home media.

The MCU sequel had initially been revealed by Disney+ Support to be arriving on the House of Mouse's streamer on January 20, but the release has since been confirmed for February 1. While this isn't too far away at all, the wait for Wakanda Forever's Disney+ release has broken one major record.

Black Panther 2 Will Break A Major MCU Disney+ Record

Following confirmation that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1, the sequel has shattered one major streaming record for the MCU that ought to frustrate many home viewers.

With 82 days between the November 11 theatrical release and the February 1 Disney+ debut, Black Panther 2 has broken the record for Marvel Studios' longest theatrical-to-streaming window since the creation of Disney's own platform.

This breaks the record of 70 days that was previously held by Shang-Chi. The full list of MCU theatrical-to-streaming windows can be seen below:

Black Widow was omitted from the above list as it never received a theatrical release and instead was released directly onto Disney+ Premier Access. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to release on Disney+ due to it being a Sony production, although a recent deal means it will come to Disney's streaming service eventually.

Why Black Panther 2 Releases On Disney+ So Late

With almost two extra weeks on top of Shang-Chi's theatrical-to-streaming release window, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will shatter the MCU record for the longest wait for a Disney+ release. But why has Marvel Studios opted to keep the Wakandan sequel as a theatrical exclusive for that lengthened period?

Even with the competition of Avatar: The Way of Water and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Black Panther 2 continues to win big at the box office. Last weekend, the Marvel Studios' blockbuster placed third on the domestic box office charts as it took home over $5 million at the domestic box office, placing it third on the charts nearly two months after its debut.

After Black Panther became such an international success in 2018, it's not surprising to see Marvel promote its sequel so heavily even against stiff competition.

By the time the Disney+ release rolls around on February 1, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have been playing in theaters for almost three months and Marvel Studios will want to ensure all focus has turned to its next big blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming on February 17.

Disney also notably had less than usual to offer theaters this fall, having only released Black Panther 2, Strange World, and Avatar: The Way of Water. With the animated antics of Strange World having come to Disney+ on December 23, the studio was likely looking to spread out the streaming debut of its few big movies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut on Disney+ on February 1.