Black Panther 2 Blu-Ray Release Date Revealed

A release date and bonus features for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Blu-ray were revealed.

There's no question that the sequel to 2018's Black Panther was always going to be a challenge. But following the loss of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther 2 became a different kind of undertaking and one that needed to be both a tribute and a means for the franchise to move forward.

Under the direction of Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to do both; and in the coming weeks, MCU fans will be able to own this powerful piece of cinematic history for themselves.

When Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release on Blu-ray?

According to Blu-ray's own website, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Blu-ray will be released in the United States on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The home release bonus features will consist of the following:

Audio Commentary

Imagining Two Worlds

Passing the Mantle

Outtakes

Deleted Scenes

The Blu-ray will be available for €21.99 and a 4K UHD combo for €26.99.

Fans can also purchase a limited edition Talokan Steelbook or Wakanda Steelbook for €32.99 each.

The 4K disc will feature the film with a 2.39:1 2160p image and HDR10, with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 sound in English and a DTS 5.1 track in Spanish.

In addition to the sequel's home release, Black Panther 2 arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1.

Why Black Panther 2's Blu-ray Release is Different

With Black Panther 2 incorporating the loss of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa into the film, the sequel blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

The grief the cast and crew were experiencing was mirrored by the characters in the film, and this is sure to be a subject that Black Panther 2's bonus features will explore.

Of all the additional Blu-ray content, Ryan Coogler's director's commentary is sure to get the most attention since he had to rewrite the sequel following Boseman's death and lead the Black Panther team forward.

While he has been open about his decisions for the sequel and how he set out to honor the late actor, fans will get more insight from his commentary.

There's no question that Wakanda Forever will always have a place of distinction within the MCU library, and with this Blu-ray release, Black Panther fans can now add this powerful story to their own.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in theaters worldwide.