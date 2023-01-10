Every Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deleted Scene Revealed (Description)

As a part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming home on Blu-ray, a collection of deleted scenes from the MCU epic has been revealed.

Black Panther 2 is about to round out its lengthy run in theaters, officially getting its digital and physical releases after becoming the biggest female-led superhero film of all time.

The Wakandan epic is set to start streaming on Disney+ on February 1, with a physical Blu-ray and 4K release coming six days later on February 7.

And with Marvel Studios' latest finally hitting store shelves, a detailed listing of what fans can expect to come packed on the disk has been announced.

Black Panther 2 Release Detailed

A new listing has pulled the curtain back on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's physical release, revealing a number of deleted scenes, featurettes, and special features included in the box.

The Wakanda Forever Blu-ray and 4K disc comes packed with four deleted scenes that did not make the final cut of the Letitia Wright-led Marvel blockbuster.

The four deleted sequences are described as followed:

Outside The Scope – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.

Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision. The Upstairs Toilet – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information.

Daughter of the Border – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.

After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice. Anytime, Anywhere – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

The other special features include audio commentary from director Ryan Coogler, a gag reel, and two featurettes focusing on creating the worlds of Wakanda and Talokan on-screen and the passing of the Black Panther mantle:

Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. Audio Commentary - Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Envisioning Two Worlds – Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter.

through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter. Passing the Mantle – Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riri’s journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

The film will release in three different formats physically, including Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD, with a special variant cover available at Walmart:

Marvel Studios

What's Included on the Black Panther 2 Blu-ray?

One of the best parts of these super-powered blockbusters coming home on Blu-ray is getting to experience all the bonus features that come packed in the box, especially those highly sought-after deleted scenes. It is fascinating to see looks into a film that for some reason or another did not make the final cut.

Just from these brief descriptions, it is easy to see none of these cut sequences were going to change the overall experience of the film but only would have supplemented it.

Three of the four ("Outside the Scope", "Daughter of the Border", and "Anytime, Anywhere") all include Okoye, which could have meant that Danai Gurira's Wakandan warrior could have been an even bigger part of the Black Panther sequel.

"Outside the Scope" sounds like it sees Okoye squaring off with the Dora Milaje after she is ousted from the group, with Aneka ultimately siding with the newly-outcasted character.

"Daughter of the Border" looks as though it could be from a similar place in the film as "Outside the Scope", where Okoye looks to her uncle for some advice. And the last Okoye-focused scene "Anytime, Anywhere" perhaps sees the character, along with Shuri, coming across something T'Challa related and sharing a "bittersweet moment."

The last of these deleted scenes is particularly interesting, as "The Upstairs Toilet" would have given Martin Freeman's Everett Ross more to do in the film, by having him go undercover seeking information. Could this have been the sequence in which the federal agent figures out that Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams was the great mind behind the US government's Vibranium Detector? It very well could be!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits store shelves on Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on February 7.