New Black Panther 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Alternate Ending

One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's deleted scenes changed the ending of the sequel and the relationship between two major characters.

This isn't the first deleted scene Marvel fans have seen leading up to Black Panther 2's release on Disney+.

The first revealed that Danai Guirira's Okoye was presented with the opportunity to challenge Shuri for the throne.

Interestingly enough, this newly released scene also features the former General of the Dora Milaje while also providing a different conclusion to the film and teasing the character's own MCU future.

Black Panther 2 Deleted Scene Offers New Ending

One of the newly released deleted scenes from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, shared via USA Today, provides a different ending to Shuri and Okoye's relationship.

Titled "Anytime, Anywhere," the scene begins with Shuri arriving in Haiti where she encounters Okoye.

Marvel Studios

In an exchange between the two, Okoye says that she's "here to say goodbye."

When Shuri asks where she will go, Okoye responds with, "Wherever my new space suit takes me," referring to the Midnight Angel suit she's given in the film.

Marvel Studios

The former general also confesses that "she's not a Dora anymore." Then, as the two part ways, Okoye promises her that "If you ever need me, anytime, anywhere."

Marvel Studios

The full deleted scene can be seen below:

Why This Okoye Scene Should Be Required Viewing

The events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever challenged the film's characters in various ways, and Okoye was no exception.

In addition to losing T'Challa, she also lost Shuri for a time, leading Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda to publically strip her from her role and rank.

While Okoye springs back into action to help Shuri at the film's climax, her own story felt unresolved.

The fact that Black Panther 2 deleted scenes have centered on Okoye suggests that wasn't the case in the film's first cut.

However, between the two deleted scenes fans have seen thus far, this one almost feels the most necessary. Not only does it provide some closure between Okoye and Shuri, but it sets up the former Dora's future path.

And, at the same time, her promise of "Anytime, anywhere" suggests that these two will team up again, leaving viewers anticipating the future of the franchise and these characters.

Whether that reunion occurs in Black Panther 3 or in another project entirely is unknown; but for now, this deleted scene is one MCU fans need to see as the Black Panther franchise continues to move forward.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available to stream on Disney+.