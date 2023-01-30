Watch: First Black Panther 2 Deleted Scene Released Online

The first deleted scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived, and it teases an interesting alternate path for a key MCU character.

The second trip to Wakanda is a notably long journey—clocking at roughly three hours. However, fans know it could have been longer.

An editor for the film previously mentioned how, at one point, the project was upwards of four hours. According to them, a good chunk of that was scenes between Letitia Wright's Shuri and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams as they were held in Talokan.

While those specific scenes mostly remain a mystery, there's at least one other that fans can now see themselves.

A New Deleted Scene Revealed

Thanks to IGN, a new cut scene from the latest Black Panther film has landed online.

In it, fans can see Danai Gurira's Okoye and Danny Sapani's M'Kathu walking alongside each other, having a discussion.

Marvel

It's an important one at that, as M'Kathu suggests that Okoye challenge the throne.

Marvel

Okoye is hesitant—which makes sense, as, in her eyes, it could easily make an enemy out of Shuri.

Marvel

The full scene can be seen below.

Will Okoye Challenge for Queen?

Seeing Okoye being told to challenge for the throne is quite out of the blue. After all, a future as the queen did not seem to ever be the plan for the Wakandan warrior.

As it stands now, M'Baku is king, Shuri is Black Panther, and Okoye is out doing special missions as a Midnight Angel. Given how she looked when Martin Freeman's Ross was saved, Okoye came across as quite happy and content.

With Marvel Studios having released this clip, it's likely caused fans to go into overdrive wondering what other scenes could be included in the movie's release on home media.

Fingers crossed they are part of those previously mentioned Talokan bits. That, or maybe Marvel is feeling frisky enough to let audiences get a peak at the romantic subplot between her and Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1.